Lone Star Masters’ Swimmers Break 15 World Records in Three Days

story courtesy: Lynn Morrison

Last January, four women of Lone Star Masters rode into the three-day Little Rock LCM/SCM meet in their new 280-319 age group (total age of all four swimmers) and swam out with six world records. This year, Lone Star brought 22 swimmers, of which, six “older” men threw their cards on the table and matched those women with six age 280 world relay records of their own. Plus, LSM also collected chips in five new mixed 280 world records. The Lone Star men and women have almost cleared the table in the 280-319 world record relay age group – and are hoping to accomplish that feat by the end of 2024.

The six men leading the relay charge were Tom Barton (68), Jack Gooding (71), Robert Kelsoe (71), Richard Neville (68), Bruce Williams (71) and Tom Wolf (70). They were joined by two of the returning women, Lynn Morrison (70) and Jeannie Woolslayer (71). Taking a closer look at the times, LSM shattered those 11 records by a total of 1:06.9, for an average of six seconds per relay.

In addition to relays, Wolf, who just aged up age new age group by turning 70, came away with four individual backstroke world records. Tom is a longtime USMS individual and relay record holder, now with 57 records to his name. Wolf started breaking records in 1983 in the 25-29 age group, embodying the belief that masters swimming really is a lifetime sport.

All Lone Star Masters Records

2023 First Chance Long Course Invitational January 19, 2024- Relays

Men’s 280+ LC 400 Medley Relay: Wolf, Neville, Gooding, Williams — 4:57.93 (former record: Sarasota Sharks — 5:07.90, 2023

Mixed 280+ LC 200 Free Relay: Neville, Morrison, Woolslayer, Williams — 2:01.22 (former record: Tamalpais Aquatics — 2:03.33, 2021

Men’s 280+ LC 400 Free Relay: Gooding, Wolf, Barton, Williams — 4:24.49 (former record: Palm Beach Masters — 4:27.17, 2017

Mixed 280+ LC 200 Medley Relay: Woolslayer, Neville, Williams, Morrison — 2:19.17 (former record: Tamalpais Aquatics — 2:21.20, 2015

2023 Arkansas Masters SCM Invitational January 20-21- Relays

Men’s 280+ SCM 200 Free Relay: Neville, Wolf, Gooding, Williams — 1:53.35 (former record: Gold Coast Masters — 1:54.44, 2015

Mixed 280+ SCM 200 Free Relay: Morrison, Woolslayer, Barton, Williams — 1:59.88 (former record: Tamalpais Aquatics — 2:07.33, 2022)

Mixed 280+ SCM 400 Medley Relay: Woolslayer, Neville, Kelsoe, Morrison — 5:10.77 (former record: Tamalpais Aquatics — 5:21.37, 2015)

Men’s 280+ SCM 400 Medley Relay: Wolf, Neville, Gooding, Williams — 4:44.52 (former record: Ventura County — 4:59.48, 2019)

Men’s 280+ SCM 200 Medley Relay: Wolf, Neville, Kelsoe, Williams — 2:04.82 (former record: Esporte Clube Pinhei (Brazil) — 2:10.51, 2023)

Mixed 280+ 200 SCM Medley Relay: Woolslayer, Neville, Gooding, Morrison — 2:18.29 (former record: Tamalpais Aquatics — 2:22.04, 2015)

Men’s 280+ SCM 400 Free Relay: Gooding, Wolf, Barton, Williams — 4:13.98 (former record: Sarasota Sharks — 4:19.08, 2021)

Tom Wolf, Men’s 70-74 Age Group

LCM 100 Backstroke — 1:11.52 (former record: Hugh Wilder — 1:13.48)

LCM 50 Back — 33.16 (former record: Bruce Williams — 33.51, 2023)

SCM 50 Back — 32.42 (former record: Bruce Williams — 32.57, 2023)

SCM 100 Backstroke — 1:08.55 (former record: Lawrence Day — 1:11.49, 2021)

The six other individual world records were from two prolific current record holders, taking advantage of the new age groups afforded to them on January 1. Penny Noyes (70), from Ensworth Aquatics, swimming three LC events on Friday and four of her SCM events on Saturday, came away with four records and missed two others by mere hundreds. Hubie Kerns (75) from Swim Ft Lauderdale added the remaining two. This seems to be an every five year routine for Hubie, notching his name next to multiple records in both 2014 and 2019.

Penny Noyes, Women’s 70-74 Age Group

LCM 50 Fly — 34.43 (former record: Laura Val — 34.68, 2023)

LCM 200 Fly — 3:12.76 (former record: Andra Jaunzeme — 3:21.60, 2023)

SCM 50 Fly — 33.92 (former record: Laura Val — 34.14, 2023)

SCM 100 IM — 1:18.40 (former record Laura Val — 1:18.81, 2022)

Hubie Kerns, Men’s 75-79 Age Group

SCM 200 Fly — 3:10.69 (former record: Rudolf Smerda — 3:10.85, 2018)

SCM 100 IM — 1:17.52 (former record Mike Freshley — 1:17.58, 2016)

Cameron Owen from Southeastern Area Masters Swimming set a USMS National record in the 35-39 age group swimming a 2:01.99 200 SCM fly and the crowdloudly cheered him home on that last painful lap.

*These are pending World Records, finalized after the paperwork is filed and accepted