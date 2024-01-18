Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Hits Hardest Winter Training Ever Ahead Of The Olympic Games

Comments: 1

7-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky won the 1500 free at the Knoxville Pro Swim by nearly 100 meters. She touched in 15:38.8, the 17th fastest mile ever–a time just shy of her 2020 Tokyo Olympics win where she stopped the clock at 15:37.

What does this mean, in January, six months out from the Olympic Trials and the Olympic Games? As expected, Ledecky’s locked-in, marching toward two more individual Olympic gold medals (800 and 1500 free), which would bring her total to nine. If Ledecky picks up 400 free and 4×200 free relay Olympic hardware, that pushes her total medal count to 14, another historic metric. For those keeping score,  Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin are tied with the most Olympic medals overall, at 12.

In this interview,  Ledecky unpacks her recent Florida Gators training, characterizing it as her hardest winter training ever.

I think it’s too early to play the Olympic prediction game, but, please, play your own in the comments.  SwimSwam will catch up with Ledecky again in March.

Johnson Swim school
2 seconds ago

Keep it up 💪
Katie, keep chasing Bobby

