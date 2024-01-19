Federica Pellegrini Launches Swimming Masterclass On The New Sport xyz Platform

“Learn with the champions” is the mission of Sport xyz, the new platform that aims to offer all athletes and sports fans the opportunity to learn and improve their skills, guided by the world’s best champions and coaches through exclusive online masterclasses.

Two masterclasses are already available at the launch, including one dedicated to swimming. Coaching is the World and Olympic Champion Federica Pellegrini who tells, shows and describes the secrets that have made her great. In an exclusive and unmissable masterclass she explains from the technical execution of the different aspects of swimming to the details that must be taken care of both in training and in competition.

The masterclass alternates between lessons recounting moments of Federica Pellegrini‘s career – with details related to her swimming, race preparation, and advice on how to deal with stress, difficult moments, and tensions in the water – and real demonstration lessons given by Federica herself and her coach Matteo Giunta, between the pool and the gym. A mix for improving technical and mental skills, but also taking inspiration from those who have won it all.

These are practical tips to take and incorporate into everyday workouts and programs. So many swimmers want to know how champions train, if they are ever afraid of something and when, if they love some exercises and hate some others, when and why they have decided to change their way of swimming, how they handle nutrition, preparation, and life outside the pool and this is what Sport xyz will allow you to discover.

Swimming is one of the sports most connected to details and continuous refinement is at the heart of Federica Pellegrini‘s career, the worldwide famous Italian swimmer who has won European, World, and Olympic championships and now reveals her training secrets in this masterclass.

Sport xyz gathers and provides technical and mental skills through moments of discussion in which the coach is the champion himself who makes himself available to the community of his sport. The content is aimed at both athletes who are just starting out and those who already practice and want to improve their performance, but also sports fans who want to know how the champion has built his career and performance.

In addition to Federica Pellegrini, talented Rafa Leao’s masterclass for soccer is already available, and legend Mo Farah’s masterclass for running will soon be available on the platform. Many different champions’ masterclasses are coming in the following months to expand the number of sports and prizewinner athletes more and more.

To stay updated on upcoming champions and sports you can follow Sport xyz‘s social channels and subscribe to the official newsletter.

ABOUT Sport.xyz



Sport.xyz is the platform that offers athletes and sports fans the opportunity to learn and improve their technical and mental skills, guided by the world’s best athletes and coaches through exclusive online masterclasses. Already available are those of Federica Pellegrini (swimming), Rafael Leao (soccer) and soon Mo Farah (running), with new sports and champions arriving on the platform each month.

Follow Sport.xyz on:

Instagram

Youtube

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter/X

Sport.xyz is a SwimSwam Partner