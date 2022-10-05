Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Grimley Announces Verbal to Kentucky (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Germantown Academy’s Taylor Grimley has given a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for 2024-25.

“I chose Kentucky because of the amazing coaching staff and because of the team culture. It’s been very important to me to find a motivated team with big goals that’s also like a family, and I’m confident I’ve found that at UK!”

Grimley hails from King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. She is one of the captains of the Germantown Academy varsity team and she does her year-round swimming with the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club. As a sophomore last year, she contributed to GA’s undefeated record in the InterAc and team title at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships. At Easterns, she was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.57) and placed third in the 200 IM (2:03.53). She earned PBs in both those events, as well as the 50 free, during the 2021-22 high school season, and she added best times in the 100 free and 100 back at the OLY NCSA Winter Invite in December.

This past long course season, she updated all her best times – many of them at NCSA Summer Championships. There, she came in 12th in the 50 free, 33rd in the 100 free (58.15 PB), 13th in the 100 back (1:04.29 PB), 17th in the 100 fly (28.56), 7th in the 100 fly, 25th in the 200 fly (2:19.57 PB), and 26th in prelims of the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.05

100 fly – 54.57

200 fly – 2:05.17

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 51.78

100 back – 57.25

Grimley will join Addison Reese in the Kentucky class of 2028. Her best 100 fly time would have ranked among Kentucky’s five fastest last season behind only Caitlin Brooks (52.03), Izzy Gati (52.69), Riley Gaines (53.95), and Trinity Ward (54.06). The Wildcats finished second in the women’s meet at 2022 SEC Championships. It took 53.40 to score in the 100 fly and 1:59.48 to make it back in the 200 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.