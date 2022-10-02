Kentucky Scores Verbal Commitment from 2-Sport Standout Addison Reese (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Addison Reese from Windermere, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2028.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky💙🤍Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for always supporting me and helping me get to this point! I also want to thank the coaches at the University of Kentucky for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait! GO CATS😼😼”

A junior at Windermere High School, Reese is on the swim team and water polo team at school and swims year-round with

A junior at Windermere High School, Reese is on the swim team and water polo team at school and swims year-round with Windermere Laker Aquatic Club (Laker Swim). She is both a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American (2020-21, 2021-22) and a two-time Academic All-American 4.0 in Water Polo (2020-21, 2021-22). Moreover, we named her in our “Best of the Rest” section of the Way Too Early list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Reese placed third in the 100 fly (54.27) as a sophomore last fall at the 2021 Florida High School Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships. She also swam on all three of Windermere’s relays, splitting a 24.74 fly on the state-champion 200 medley relay and providing the leadoff legs of the second-place 200 free relay (23.68) and fourth-place 400 free relay (51.11).

A month later she competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50/100 free, 100 breast, and 100/200 fly and placed 10th in the 200 fly. At the Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, she won the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM and was runner-up in the 50 fly and 200 IM. She also placed 10th in the 100 back. Reese left the meet with new PBs in the 200 free (1:48.18), 100 back (58.21) 50 fly (24.76), 200 fly (1:59.18), 200 IM (2:02.92), and 400 IM (4:19.62). This summer, she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals and finaled in the 100 fly (20th) and 200 fly (13th).

100 fly – 54.27

200 fly – 1:59.18

200 IM – 2:02.92

400 IM – 4:19.62

100 free – 50.95

200 free – 1:48.18

Reese will come in with conference-ready times when she suits up for the Wildcats in 2024-25. Kentucky women finished second to Tennessee at the 2022 SEC Championship, a mere 5 points ahead of third-place Alabama. It took 53.40/1:59.59 in the 100/200 fly and 1:58.49/4:18.02 in the 200/400 IM to earn second swims at the conference meet last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.