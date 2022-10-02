Daily Swim Coach Workout #788

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Distance workout to build fitness for Masters, especially for open water or pool distance events.



Warm Up

300 loosen choice

100 choice kick :20R – build last 25

200 choice as drill/swim by 25

300 easy free with paddles only, focus on stable quiet head – option for SNORKEL

Main Set

4 x 500 @:30-:40R, option to PULL any two of the four:

[1 negative split: aerobic/high aerobic – maintain DPS]

[2 all aerobic: focus on exhalation – steady, smooth, from nose only]

[3 as 100 aerobic + 25 strong (kick and increase SPM), use aerobic 100s to recover and find good form]

[4 as 100 strong + 100 high aerobic + 300 zen]

[COACHING NOTE – for swimmers not ready for 4 x 500, offer them 400s or 300s. Or they can do fewer 500’s – say only 3 out of 4.]

Cool Down, as much as possible until time ends

300 as [25 NFC/75 Free]

200 easy kick with fins

100 choice loosen







Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon