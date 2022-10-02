Daily Swim Coach Workout #788

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Distance workout to build fitness for Masters, especially for open water or pool distance events.
Warm Up
300 loosen choice
100 choice kick :20R – build last 25
200 choice as drill/swim by 25
300 easy free with paddles only, focus on stable quiet head – option for SNORKEL
Main Set
4 x 500 @:30-:40R, option to PULL any two of the four:
[1 negative split: aerobic/high aerobic – maintain DPS]
[2 all aerobic: focus on exhalation – steady, smooth, from nose only]
[3 as 100 aerobic + 25 strong (kick and increase SPM), use aerobic 100s to recover and find good form]
[4 as 100 strong + 100 high aerobic + 300 zen]
[COACHING NOTE – for swimmers not ready for 4 x 500, offer them 400s or 300s. Or they can do fewer 500’s – say only 3 out of 4.]
Cool Down, as much as possible until time ends
300 as [25 NFC/75 Free]
200 easy kick with fins
100 choice loosen
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.