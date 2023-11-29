2024 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers.

Coach Wochomurka and his staff will feature the following that have helped the Auburn program win 13 NCAA AND 23 SEC Championships:

TECHNICAL INSTRUCTION

SKILL DEVELOPMENT

TRAINING

FUN LEARNING ENVIRONMENT

Questions regarding Auburn Swim Camps should be directed to Camp Director Mike Simpson (email: [email protected] subject: Auburn 2024 Swim Camp)

Auburn Swim Camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender), and are not affiliated with the Board of Trustees of Auburn University or Auburn University.

Who: Boys & Girls Ages 10 – 18

Times: See Schedule

Cost: $895 Overnight Campers ($795 Commuter Campers)

* Sibling Discount: $50 off additional campers from same family, after first camper is paid in full. To receive discount add all members from same family to the cart before checking out.

Session I

May 28th – June 1st

Session II

June 2nd – 6th

This camp will emphasize the latest techniques used by the Auburn coaching staff to develop our national and international success. Each day will focus on one of the four competitive strokes with a technique session in the morning and a training workout/technique session in the afternoon to reinforce technique learned. Each group will train the needs of their appropriate age group and skill level. Groups will swim twice per day with 2 hours for each water session. Each camp will have a full day guest appearance by Auburn great and Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines! In addition, there will be a team and fun atmosphere built into the camp. Games and competition will be a huge part of the daily schedule for the week.

Each camper is grouped with other campers of similar age and ability. Each group will receive instruction and work on skills appropriate for that ability. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio.

Information regarding deposits, refunds, transportation to and from Atlanta airport, what to bring, and other questions are answered on the camp website at www.auburnswimcamp.com

Additional questions can be answered by emailing Camp Director Mike Simpson at [email protected]

Auburn Swim Camp is excited to offer 2 additional segments to the camp experience this summer!

First is that former Auburn and Olympic coach Kim Brackin will be doing video analysis during both technique and starts & turns camps.

Kim has been coaching recently with the ISL Pro Swim League, and has been working with the world’s best.

VIDEO OPTIONS:

Video analysis $100/stroke post filming 30 min stroke analysis session $200 1 stroke, filmed, worked on with Coach Kim, post film analysis

Second is the opportunity to work with a Auburn swimmer one on one for an hour on technique.

$95 Tiger Tutor session

What to Bring Sunscreen

Swim Suits

Goggles (2)

Swim Towels (1-2)

Shorts/Socks

Athletic Shoes

CAMPERS SHOULD NOT BRING: Expensive electronic equipment, jewelry, excessive money, gum or pets

NOTE: Alcoholic beverages, drugs, firearms, knives, and fireworks are prohibited on the Auburn University Campus. Any items found not to be in compliance with University Policy will be confiscated and the appropriate law enforcement action will be taken. Parents will be notified immediately. Smoking is prohibited. Schedule Day 1 3:00-5:00 pm (Central Time) check-in at James E. Martin Aquatics Center

5:00 pm camp opens (parents may observe)

5:30 pm swim session

Dinner

Team activity

Evening assembly

Dinner Team activity Evening assembly 10 pm lights out Day 2-4 7:00 am wakeup

7:30 am breakfast

8:30 am dryland

9:00 -11:00 am swim session

11:30 am team activity

12:30 pm lunch

Down time

Down time 3:00-5:00 pm swim session

Dinner

Evening assembly

Dinner Evening assembly 10:00 pm lights out Day 5 7:00 am wakeup

7:30 am breakfast

8:30-10:00 am pool session (parents welcome to attend)

10:15 am closing remarks, awards

11:00 am camp dismissed, checkout of dorm

Cost: $575 Overnight Campers ($525 Commuter Campers)

Session I

June 7th – 9th

The focus of this weekend camp is to focus on the details that Auburn swimmers work on every day. Starts, turns, underwater kicking will be the emphasis of the teaching that leads to making the difference in close races.

Each group will work the details appropriate to their skill and age level. Each camper will be placed with other campers of the same age and ability level. We do our best to have a 10:1 camper to coach ratio.

