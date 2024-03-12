A Tribute to Coach Paul Schiffel: Shaping Champions, Inside and Outside the Pool

Courtesy: Alex Ballard

After decades of dedication to the Lenoir-Rhyne University swim team, Coach Paul Schiffel bids farewell to his role as the head coach of both the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs. As he embarks on a new journey into retirement, the echoes of his impact reverberate through the hearts and minds of those he has mentored and inspired.

For countless swimmers, Coach Paul has been more than just a coach; he has been a guiding light, a mentor, and a friend. From the first stroke to the final lap, his unwavering commitment to excellence has propelled his athletes to achieve their utmost potential, both in and out of the pool.

Reflecting on his legacy, it becomes evident that Coach Paul’s influence extends far beyond the realm of swimming. Yes, he has shaped champions and molded athletes into formidable competitors, but his teachings transcend the boundaries of sport. Through his patient guidance and relentless encouragement, he instilled in his swimmers the values of perseverance, discipline, and teamwork—lessons that resonate throughout their lives long after the final race.

Coach Paul welcomed his team into his family with open arms, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie that goes beyond the sport itself. Whether it was through team dinners, bonding activities, or heartfelt conversations, Coach Paul cultivated an environment where his athletes thrived not only as swimmers but as individuals.

As swimmers, we often find ourselves navigating the turbulent waters of life, facing challenges that test our resolve and determination. Yet, in those moments of doubt and uncertainty, Coach Paul was always there—a beacon of unwavering support and guidance. His belief in our abilities never wavered, fueling our confidence and empowering us to overcome obstacles with grace and resilience.

As Coach Paul bids farewell to the poolside, his legacy endures through the countless lives he has touched and the indelible mark he has left on the Lenoir-Rhyne University community. Though his cheers may no longer echo through the halls of the pool, his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of calling him coach.

So, as we celebrate Coach Paul’s illustrious career and bid him adieu, we relish in the countless memories and lessons he has imparted upon us. Thank you, Coach Paul, for being more than just a coach—for being a mentor, a role model, and a friend. May your retirement be as fulfilling and enriching as the lives you have touched along the way.

ABOUT ALEX BALLARD

Alex Ballard, a Scholar All-American and magna cum laude graduate from Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Men’s Swim team in 2022. Coach Paul Schiffel played a pivotal role in Alex’s journey, guiding him to prioritize excellence not only in swimming but also in academics. Fueled by this mentorship, Alex strives to make a meaningful impact on the swimming community through sports advocacy law.