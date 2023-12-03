2023 Japan Open Day 4: Watanabe Clocks 2:07.70 200 Breast, Woodward Logs 1:55.56 200 Back

2023 JAPAN OPEN

The 2023 Japan Open wrapped up from Tokyo with several key swims highlighting the final day of action of the 4-day competition.

We reported how 24-year-old Australian Matt Temple clocked a new Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record of 50.25 in the men’s 100m fly. That sliced .20 off of his previous lifetime best of 50.45 from 2 years ago to rank #1 in the world at present.

Down under teammate Bradley Woodward also topped the podium in his 200m backstroke event this evening.

The 25-year-old Olympian got to the wall in a time of 1:55.56 to beat the field by over 2 seconds. His result represents a nice new personal best for the Mingara athlete, dropping nearly half a second off of his previous PB of 1:55.95 from this year’s Australian World Championship Trials.

Woodward opened his race in 56.22 and closed in 59.34 to froghop Ash Delaney and become the 3rd-fastest Australian performer in history.

Top 5 Australian Men’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Mitch Larkin – 1:53.17, 2015 Joshua Edwards-Smith – 1:55.42, 2022 Bradley Woodward – 1:55.56, 2023 Ash Delaney – 1:55.82, 2009 Joshua Beaver – 1:56.19, 2014

Woodward also ranks #1 in the world this season, holding the only time under the 1:56 threshold thus far.

Both the men’s and women’s 200m breaststroke brought some heated performances, first with former World Record holder Ippei Watanabe in the men’s race.

26-year-old Watanabe crushed a time of 2:07.70 to handily defeat the field by well over a second, splitting 1:01.28/1:06.42 in the process. His result here destroyed the 2:09.91 he logged for bronze at this year’s Asian Games and ranks him #2 in the world this season.

As for the women, it was 27-year-old Kanako Watanabe who clocked her fastest time in several years, producing a result of 2:23.66 for gold.

The 2015 world champion logged splits of 1:09.56/1:14.10 to get the edge over Australia’s Matilda Smith and her countrymate Mina Nakazawa. Smith posted 2:24.34 and Nakazawa notched 2:26.13.

Watanabe now ranks 6th in the world this season.

Post-race, she said, “I haven’t been able to race the way I wanted to in the past two or three years. I feel relieved…I’m glad that all the hard work I’ve put in has paid off. I wanted to head into the year of the Paris Olympics in good shape.” (Daily Japan)

Of note, 18-year-old Smith of Miami registered a big-time personal best with her silver medal-worthy 2:24.34.

Entering this Japan Open, her career-quickest rested at the 2:26.17 produced at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, so she knocked just under 2 seconds off that previous PB.

That continues the trend of Aussie breaststroke having a breakout meet, as evidenced by Sam Williamson‘s new Aussie Record in the 50m breast (26.51) and Ella Ramsay hitting a PB of 1:07.77 in the 100m breast.

