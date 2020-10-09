Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nolan Dunkel Swims Top 13-14 100 Back Time in the Country

2020 PV October Racing

  • 10/3/20
  • The St. James
  • Springfield, VA
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 October Racing”

The Arlington Aquatic Club and the Nation’s Capital Swim Club raced at the 2020 October Racing meet last Saturday, October 3. All events were swum as mixed-gender heats.

14-year-old Nolan Dunkel (AAC) placed first in the 100-yard backstroke, swimming a 49.97. This time ranks him 1st in the nation among 13-14s this season. His previous best was a 51.46, which he swam at the 2019 NC TACT Big Southern Class.

Dunkel’s new best time also moves him one spot ahead of US National Teamer Carson Foster for 29th-place-all-time in the 13-14 age group rankings.

He also swam a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking a 22.41, which put him third in the heat. Dunkel’s previous best in this event was a 23.83, from the 2019 VA EZ South Sectional TT.

14-year-old Simon Bermudez (NCAP) dropped times in all four of his races. He took first in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a 21.53. With an entry time of 1:55.53 in the 200 IM, he dropped almost two seconds, going a 1:53.71. His time now ranks him 2nd in the nation among 13-14 year-olds this season. Bermudez also competed in the 100-yard backstroke, placing third with a 51.96. His 200 backstroke swim placed him first with a time of 1:54.91.

On the girls’ side, 17-year-old Torri Huske (AAC) clocked some fast swims. Huske is a part of the U.S. National Team, is a U.S. Open Champion, a NAG Record holder and an Olympic contender. She is committed to Stanford University to swim for the class of 2025. Back in early September, Huske went a personal best in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2020 Arlington Aquatic Club Summer Long Course Splash & Dash, swimming a 57.43.

Huske placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, with a time of 4:57.81, finishing 12 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Huske also won the 200-yard butterfly among both male and female competitors, outtouching 16-year-old Anthony Doll to the wall. She finished with a 2:04.37.

In the 200 IM, Huske finished second overall and tops among girls with a 1:56.80: a time .15 seconds slower than her best. Her fourth race was also a win in the 100-yard butterfly, where she swam a 52.58.

Other Notable Swims:

  • 17-year-old Eric Lundgren (NCAP) dropped over half a second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 51.52
  • 14-year-old Catherine Hughes (AAC) swam a time of 1:06.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing 8th in the heat and first for the girls.
  • 16-year-old Rachel Jones (NCAP) swam a 2:08.19 in the 200-yard backstroke, placing 8th.
  • 15-year-old Kellen Cameron (AAC) placed first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:04.94.
  • 16-year-old Mac Marsh (AAC) placed second in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking a 22.40.
  • 15-year-old JT Schmid (NCAP) dropped over three seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, placing first with a 50.58
  • 16-year-old Kate Bailey (AAC) swam a 53.42 in the mixed 100-yard freestyle, finishing first for the girls in the heat.

 

