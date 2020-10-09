US Open Qualifier JT Ewing Sends Verbal Commitment to the Wolfpack for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

J.T. Ewing, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Falls Church, Virginia, has announced his intention to swim at North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2022. He wrote on social media:

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to NC State University. I’d like to thank everyone that supported me throughout this process and I’m excited for the future. ♦️ 🐺 #committedsw”

Ewing is currently a junior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. He swims year-round with The Fish and specializes in backstroke, butterfly, and IM. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100/200 back and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 400 IM. In two years of high school swimming thus far, Ewing has placed 3rd in the 100 back (49.67)/11th in the 100 fly (50.83) and 3rd in the 100 back (52.19)/6th in the 100 fly (52.68) at the 2020 and 2019 Washington Metropolitan Prep School Championships, respectively. He competed at 2019 Eastern Interscholastics as a freshman and came in 21st in both the back (52.97) and fly (52.39).

Ewing competed last December at the U.S. Open in the LCM 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. He finaled in the 200 back (21st) and earned lifetime bests in the 100 back (58.20) and 200 back (2:04.99). A week later at the RMSC Holiday Invitational, he won the SCY 100/200 back and 400 IM and took 12th in the 200 free. He left that meet with PBs in the 200 free (1:52.59), 50 back (23.54), 100 back (49.57), 200 back (1:47.90), and 400 IM (3:58.78). At Geneva Futures in the summer of 2019, he was runner-up in the 200m back (2:05.32), 5th in the 100m back (58.63), 17th in the 200m fly (2:06.67), and 14th in the 400m IM (4:36.90).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:47.90

100 back – 49.57

50 back – 23.54

400 IM – 3:58.78

200 fly – 1:52.16

100 fly – 50.32

NC State, led by Coleman Stewart over the last four years and by Hennessey Stewart and Justin Ress before him, is a backstroke mecca. Last season, eight swimmers were sub-49 in the 100 back and nine notched 200 back times under 1:47. Those who will still be on campus when Ewing arrives include Ross Dant (1:42.46 last season), Zachary Cram (49.63/1:43.46), Owen Hanna (47.48/1:44.13), Thomas Hamlet (48.25/1:45.06), and Kevin Childs (49.35/1:46.80). He will suit up with future 2026 classmates Kyle Ponsler, Lance Norris (#14), and Michael Cotter (#17).

