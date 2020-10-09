Georgetown Picks Up 2 State Champions for Men’s Class of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgetown University has picked up three key recruits for its men’s swimming & diving program, with Jack Januario, Jack Brearton and Stephen Kim making verbal commitments as part of the class of 2021. While the Hoyas’ class of 2021 is still small, it is already arguably the best class in program history.

Jack Januario

Januario, who attends Bishop Guertin High School and trains with the Executive Health & Swim Club, is the defending New Hampshire High School State Champion in the 200 free and 500 free, swimming 1:42.49 and 4:37.73, respectively, at last year’s state meet. He also swam on the school’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relays.

In total, Januario has 9 state titles in 3 seasons at Bishop Guertin, including a perfect 4-for-4 in each of the last two seasons and 5-for-6 in individual events.

Januario’s Best Times:

200 free – 1:41.10

500 free – 4:29.72

1000 free – 9:23.10

1650 free – 15:46.33

200 IM – 1:53.81

400 IM – 3:59.20

His best time in the 500 free would rank 6th in program history, among other top 10-caliber swims.

Last season, his best times in both the 500 and 1650 freestyles would’ve placed in the top 8 at the Big East Championships. The Hoyas didn’t have a star in the 1650 at last year’s conference meet – their top finisher was sophomore Matthew Braviak in 8th place – but they had the conference champion in the 500 free. Brett Sherman won the league title last season by almost a second as only a sophomore. That means he’ll be a senior still when Januario arrives on campus.

From the powerhouse SwimMAC program in Charlotte, Stephen Kim is a senior at Charlotte Latin High School. Representing Charlotte Latin High School at the North Carolina Independent Schools Division I State Championship Meet, he helped his team reclaim its throne atop the state’s independent schools last season.

Individually, he placed 4th in the 100 yard free (47.61) and 2nd in the 100 yard breast (57.25).

Kim is primarily a breaststroker and IMer and will enter Georgetown with already some of the best times in school history.

Kim’s Lifetime Bests:

100 breast – 56.20

200 breast – 2:01.88

200 IM – 1:50.48

400 IM – 4:02.02

Specifically, his best time in the 100 breaststroke would already rank him 5th in school history, his best time in the 200 breaststroke would rank him 4th in school history, and his best time in the 200 IM would rank him 5th in school history.

His best times already project him to be a 3-event A-finalist at the 2020 Big East Championships.

Jack Brearton

Brearton, meanwhile, comes from the opposite coast of the US as Kim, where he swims for Swim Torrance and Loyola High School in Los Angeles.

Like Kim, Brearton excels in the IM events, though Brearton couples those races with the mid-distance freestyles rather than breaststrokes.

Brearton didn’t get a chance to race his junior year high school season, but he did hit a taper and dropped big time at the Carlsbad Sectionals in late February just before quarantines set in.

Brearton’s Best Times, All from the 2020 Carlsbad Sectionals

100 free – 47.94 (dropped from 48.13)

200 free – 1:43.08 (dropped from a 1:44.39)

500 free – 4:34.47 (dropped from 4:39.52)

200 IM – 1:52.33 (dropped from 1:55.35)

400 IM – 3:59.54 (dropped from 4:04.34)

While none of Brearton’s best times are quite to the A-final level in the Big East yet, he’s very close, and with any kind of normal freshman year drop, he should be in A-finals. That’s especially true in the 400 IM, where he’s already less than a tenth-of-a-second away from A-final times.

Last season, the Georgetown men finished 2nd at the Big East Championships, which is where they’ve placed in 6 of the last 7 seasons.

The men’s and women’s teams combined set 19 program records at last season’s Big East Championship meet. That was boosted by a young Hoyas roster that included conference champion Andrew Carbone in the 200 IM – an event where both Kim and Brearton specialize.

They join a Georgetown class that includes previous commitment Ansen Meyer from Jacksonville, Florida, who is a 56.3 second breaststroker.

