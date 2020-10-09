Former NC State Swimmer Daniel Graber Joins Virginia Tech Coaching Staff

Former NC State swimmer Daniel Graber has joined the staff at Virginia Tech as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2020-2021 season.

“We are very excited to welcome Daniel Graber to our Hokie swimming and diving team,” head coach Sergio Lopez Miro said. “After my first talk with Daniel during the interview process I immediately felt that he would have a great impact on our team. He seems very passionate about swimming and on top of that – he brings a lot of credibility as a swimmer.”

Graber swam for NC State from 2016-2019, where he was a member of the ACC and NCAA Championship Teams during each of his 4 seasons. During his career with the Wolfpack, Garber was a 3x All-American and a school record holder in the 200 breaststroke (1:55.52).

In his final season of competition, Graber came in 4th place in the 100 breaststroke and 8th place in the 200 breaststroke at the 2019 ACC Championship meet. He was also a member of the 200 medley relay that set the meet record during the championships, and that later placed 3rd place overall at the NCAA National Championships.

Outside of the pool, Graber studied mechanical engineering, graduating Summa cum Laude from NC State in 2019. His primary vocation since graduation has been in engineering, first with a jewelry company, and more recently working as an Engineering Associate at Tower Engineering Professionals. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant coach with the Triangle Aquatic Club, spending a majority of his time with the age group and senior squads.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with and learn from this coaching staff,” Graber said. “What they have accomplished in a short period of time has been incredible and I look forward to helping them continue to push the program forward.”

Under Lopez, the Virginia Tech program has held a steady pace in the NCAA. At the 2020 ACC Championship meet, the Virginia Tech women finished 8th overall, while the men finished 5th. This nearly replicated the team’s performance from Lopez’s first season, which saw the women finish 8th and the men finish 4th.