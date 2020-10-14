2016 US Olympic Trials Finalist Cassidy Bayer Will Transfer from Cal

Former U.S. National Team member Cassidy Bayer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, saying she will leave Cal.

Bayer said that the decision was not an affront to Cal, but that the environment was just not a good fit for her.

Bayer says that while she’s not ready to announce where she’s transferring yet, she has a team in mind for the 2021-2022 season that she would like to be a part of.

Bayer committed to Cal as the #5 recruit in the class of 2018 out of Nationa’s Capital Swim Club (reranked as #17 during her senior season). As an age grouper, she placed 3rd in the 200 meter fly (2:07.97) and 4th in the 100 meter fly (58.11) at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, just missing a trip to Rio. Both times were 2nd all-time in the 15-16 age group behind only another Cal swimmer, the legendary Mary T. Meagher.

A few months after those Olympic Trials, she suffered a torn meniscus during a powderpuff football game. The surgery and recovery took her out of the entirety of her junior year of high school, and she has not yet returned to her best times pre-injury, though she has continued to progress in the middle-distance freestyle events.

As a freshman at Cal, Bayer finished 15th in the 200 yard fly to score 2 individual points for the Golden Bears as part of a 2nd-place team finish.

During her sophomore season, Bayer raced through the Minnesota Invitational, but then took a leave from swimming to seek care for an eating disorder and other mental health concerns. That Minnesota Invite, in December of 2019, was her last competitive meet.