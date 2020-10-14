SwimSwam Podcast: Aiden Hayes, How a Terrible Training Camp Was A Turning Point

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Aiden Hayes, SwimSwam’s #1 recruit in the class of 2021. We went through his whole swimming career, from the time he met Cody Miller, Josh Davis and more at a pro meet on Omaha to his infamous 1:41 200 fly at the 2018 Winter Junior meet. What many may not know is that at the national select camp in the fall of 2018 Aiden had a turning point. And by that, I mean Aiden had to be moved to another lane because he was struggling so much for 3 days of intense training. Listen to what this rising star has to say about how that camp changed his trajectory.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

