Daily Swim Coach Workout #245

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Warm Up

600 (100 free/50 back/100 free/50 breast)

Drill

4 x 75 free fins @ 1:30 (single switch/triple switch/swim)

Swim

How low can you go?

Up to 15×100 free starting @ 2:15 dropping the interval by 5 seconds on each 100. If a swimmer misses the interval, the swimmer sits out that 100 and gets back into it on the next one. We swim until the last swimmer misses their first interval probably @ 1:05)

Kick

200 breast kick with boards

12 x 25 @ :45 kick variables (1. build up, 2. build down,3. ez, 4. fast), no board (4 fly, 4 bk, 4 br)

Swim

9 x 50 IM @ 1:00 for #SC and 1:15 for #JC , desc. 1-3, 4-6.7-9

#SC

6×50 @ 1:15 (12.5 skulling, 37.5 swim with best possible technique)

fly/bk/br/free/free/free (free with snorkel)

300 IM moderate

200 IM strong

100 IM fast



