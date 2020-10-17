Futures Qualifier Colby Maupin Announces Verbal Commitment to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colby Maupin from Knoxville, Tennessee has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2025.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Kentucky. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me during my journey. #GoCats 💙”

Maupin is a senior at Bearden High School. Last season, as a junior, he placed 3rd in the 100 back (50.95) and 4th in the 100 fly (50.64) at the 2020 Tennessee TISCA High School State Championships. He also anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.01) and 12th-place 400 free relay (46.90).

Maupin represents Prime Aquatics in club swimming. He competed at the Music City Invitational in December of 2019, where he finaled in the 50 free (13th), 200 free (4th), 200 back (2nd), and 200 IM (8th) and took home lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.93), 200 free (1:43.03), 200 back (1:51.32), and 200 IM (1:57.49). At last summer’s Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships, he notched PBs in the 50m free (25.42), 100m free (55.40), 200m free (1:58.42), 50m back (28.64), and 200m back (2:13.61).

Top SCY times:

200 Back – 1:51.32

100 Back – 50.14

100 Fly – 50.02

200 Free – 1:43.03

The Wildcats have also received verbal commitments from Jack Hamilton, Jackson Mussler, Mac Russell, and Michael Belair for the fall of 2021.

