Winter Juniors Qualifier Mac Russell Verbally Commits To Kentucky

Mac Russell, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fort Wayne, Ky., has announced his verbal commitment to University of Kentucky’s class of 2025.

“I’m so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Kentucky!,” Russell told SwimSwam. “I would like to give a big thanks to God for guiding my heart and the amazing unconditional support of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. It’s been a long journey, but it’s far from over. Time to begin a new chapter. Go cats! #BBN #FastCats”

Russell, a rising senior at Fort Thomas Highlands High School, swims year-round with the Cincinnati Marlins, and earned USA Swimming Scholastic All-American distinction last year along with being a NISCA All-American in the 50 freestyle.

Recently, at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships in February, Russell placed first in the 50 free (20.63) and second in the 100 free (45.81), setting personal best times in both events. He also swam the butterfly leg (23.19) and was the anchor (45.83) on the State runner-up 200 medley and 400 free relays, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.63

100 free – 45.81

200 free – 1:47.17

100 fly – 54.68

Russell will be a welcome addition to a Wildcat team that lost its top-three 50 and top-four 100 freestylers to graduation last season. All four of the team’s swimmers who contributed to the men’s 200 and 400 free relays were seniors.

