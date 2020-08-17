Running Site RunRepeat Compiles Data On Russian Doping Cases Since 1993

Running website RunRepeat has compiled more than 24,000 track and field results to come to some data-based conclusions on Russian doping.

The site has published the data in two separate stories by Jovana Subic, one titled “Is Russian Doping What It Appears To Be?” and a second titled “Was Doping Worth It?” You can follow those links to see the stories in full.

While the data is entirely in the sport of track & field, the issue spans multiple sports, including swimming. Russia has been under fire for years over a state-sponsored doping program. Law professor Richard McLaren led a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) investigation, writing two 2016 reports known as the McLaren Reports.

More recently, WADA banned Russia from the 2020 Olympics – though Russian athletes will still be able to compete under some circumstances. While the nation of Russia (including its flag and national anthem) are not allowed to compete at the Games, Russian athletes can still compete under a neutral banner, as long as they were not implicated in the McLaren Report.

A few key findings from the RunRepeat research: