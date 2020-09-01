Michigan HS Division II Champ Jack Hamilton Verbals to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Atlantis Swimming’s Jack Hamilton has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for fall 2021. He’s a rising senior at Berkley High School in the greater Detroit area.

Honored to announce that I will be continuing to swim and study as a part of the University of Kentucky’s Class of ’25. Loved the coaches, the team and the campus, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Big Blue Nation. Go Cats!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.99

200 free – 1:41.33

500 free – 4:32.75

1650 free – 15:57.04

100 back – 50.16

200 back – 1:49.43

200 IM – 1:51.54

400 IM – 3:58.90

Hamilton was the 2019 Michigan HS Division II champion in the 100 back, hitting a 50.51 at that meet. He was also third in the 200 IM (1:51.80/1:51.57 in prelims) in 2019. While the 2020 meet was canceled due to the pandemic, Hamilton was seeded first in the 100 back and second in the 200 IM on the psych sheet.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Hamilton’s top finish came at 44th in the 500 free, going a lifetime best 4:32.75.

The Kentucky men just graduated a huge senior class (including their top two 100 backstrokers, top 200 backstroker, top two 200 IMers and top 400 IMer) so they’re looking to reload.

Hamilton joins Michael Belair, Jackson Mussler and Mac Russell in Kentucky’s class of 2025 on the men’s side.

