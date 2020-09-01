Miami (FL) Lands 6x Easterns Finalist Camille Weiss for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Penn Charter Aquatic Club and Penn Charter School freestyler Camille Weiss has verbally committed to the University of Miami (FL) for fall 2021.

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the U! Both the team and the coaches are amazing and so welcoming. I fell in love with the culture and pride at Miami and am grateful to be joining the family. I want to thank my coach, Crystal Keelan, for helping me get to this point, as well as my team and family for their constant support. Can’t wait to be a cane#ItsAllAboutTheU

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.30

100 free – 52.19

200 free – 1:49.84

500 free – 4:56.86

100 fly – 56.97

200 fly – 2:05.05

200 IM – 2:07.24

400 IM – 4:28.35

Weiss is a versatile talent, but her 200 free is her clear standout event. In that race, she placed third with her lifetime best 1:49.84 at the 2020 Easterns, one of the top private school championships in the country. Weiss was also fourth in the 500 free (4:58.15/4:57.94 in prelims) and split a 51.21 on the third leg of Penn Charter’s title-winning 400 free relay.

Weiss also finished third in both the 200 free (1:51.39) and 500 free (4:56.86) at the 2019 Easterns last year, while she was runner-up in both events in 2018 as a freshman.

Miami has a season left with top mid-distance freestylers Sydney Knapp (49.8/1:48.5) and Carmen San Nicholas Martinez (50.2/1:48.7). Weiss would’ve been their top 500 freestyler last year and #3 200 freestyler with her lifetime bests.

Weiss joins Jacey Hinton, Emily Grasso and Lucy Miller in Miami’s class of 2025.

