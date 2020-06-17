Crimson Aquatics Sprinter Jacey Hinton Sends Verbal to Miami (FL) for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Jacey Hinton of Crimson Aquatics has verbally committed to the University of Miami (FL) for 2021.

I’m extremely proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at The University of Miami! The people, the culture, and the campus are unlike any other; and I fell in love with the family you join when becoming a part of the U. I am blessed to have the support of my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and mentors who have guided me through my journey. I’m so excited to be part of such an amazing team!

GO CANES!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.19

100 free – 51.10

200 free – 1:50.46

100 back – 57.27

100 fly – 56.13

Hinton is a two-time scholastic All-American who competed one high school season, her freshman year, with Weston HS. At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, Hinton placed 27th in the 50 free, her highest finish at the meet.

Last summer, Hinton went lifetime bests in long course in the 50 free (26.52), 100 free (58.61) and 50 fly (29.00).

With her best time, Hinton would’ve been #3 on Miami’s top times list in the 50 free, right behind Zorry Mason (22.8) and Sydney Knapp (23.1). Mason is a rising junior and Knapp is a rising senior, so Hinton will get a season of overlap with Mason. Hinton would’ve also been #3 on their list in the 100 free and 200 free, and she’ll likely factor into all of Miami’s free relays as a freshman.

Hinton joins Lucy Miller in Miami’s class of 2025.

