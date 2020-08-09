Breaststroker Emily Grasso Verbally Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Grasso from Mount Kisco, New York has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Miami’s class of 2025.

“Super stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Miami! I’m so grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way to get here, especially my family, coaches, friends, teammates and teachers. GO CANES 💚🧡”

Grasso attends Fox Lane High School and swims year-round for Empire Swimming. A breast/IM specialist, she placed 24th in the 100 breast (1:07.10) and 21st in the 200 IM with a lifetime best (2:09.26) at the 2019 New York State Girls Federated Championships last fall. In December, she added a trio of PBs in the 100/200 free and 100 breast at the NSSC December Invitational at MIT while making finals in all her events: 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. Last summer, Grasso had a stellar showing at the Florida International Championship 2019 in Clearwater. She won the 50m breast and 200m IM, was runner-up in the 100m breast and 200m breast, A-finaled in the 50/100 free and made the B finals of the 200 free and 100 fly. She left the meet with new personal bests in the SCY 50/200 breast and LCM 100 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

Grasso will join the Hurricanes with fellow class of 2025 commits Jacey Hinton and Lucy Miller. The Miami breaststroke group last season was led by Zorry Mason (1:00.76/2:12.40) and Andrea Todorovic (1:04.15/2:18.76), both of whom will still be there when Grasso arrives.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 30.49

100 breast – 1:05.77

200 breast – 2:25.82

200 IM – 2:09.26

50 free – 24.83

100 free – 53.47

