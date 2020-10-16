2020 ISL Match 1 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)

Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses

How To Watch

Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

The very first meet of the International Swimming League Season 2 will get underway this morning at 10 am Eastern. The meet, located in Budapest, Hungary, is the first of ten set to be held there this year. The first match will see four of the eight returning teams to the league, including last year’s league champions, Energy Standard (ENS). Joining them will be season 1 third-place finishers, the Cali Condors, fourth-place finishers, the LA Current, and eighth-place finishers, the New York Breakers.

Follow along below to keep track of how each race shakes out, along with periodic score updates;

Lanes

1 & 2 –

3 & 4 –

5 & 6 –

7 & 8 –

START LISTS

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

SCORE UPDATE

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 200 IM

WOMEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 50 BREAST

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

SCORE UPDATE

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

MEN’S 50 BACK

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

MEN’S 400 FREE

SCORE UPDATE

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE