2020 ISL Match 1 – Day 1 Live Recap

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 1

  • Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
  • Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • 2020 ISL Scoring Format
  • 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
  • How To Watch
  • Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers

The very first meet of the International Swimming League Season 2 will get underway this morning at 10 am Eastern. The meet, located in Budapest, Hungary, is the first of ten set to be held there this year. The first match will see four of the eight returning teams to the league, including last year’s league champions, Energy Standard (ENS). Joining them will be season 1 third-place finishers, the Cali Condors, fourth-place finishers, the LA Current, and eighth-place finishers, the New York Breakers.

Follow along below to keep track of how each race shakes out, along with periodic score updates;

START LISTS

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

 

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

 

MEN’S 200 BACK

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

 

MEN’S 200 BREAST

 

WOMEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

 

SCORE UPDATE

MEN’S 50 FREE

 

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

 

MEN’S  200 IM

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM

 

MEN’S 50 BREAST

 

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

MEN’S 4X100 FREE RELAY

SCORE UPDATE

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

 

MEN’S 50 BACK

 

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

 

MEN’S 400 FREE

 

SCORE UPDATE

WOMEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

 

MEN’S 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY ONE

8
Bosse
48 minutes ago

Will there be startlists in the link?

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Bosse
46 minutes ago

We’ve been asking all week, and haven’t received any yet.

It’s also not yet clear if we’ll receive results.

So, we’re just going to have to see what happens as we go!

Bosse
Reply to  Braden Keith
44 minutes ago

Thx – its missing for TV commentators all around the world!!

Gesundheit
44 minutes ago

LETS GOOOOOO! Ready to see what times swimmers will put up!

CRD
13 minutes ago

Why is Dressel not swimming? or am I blind?

Peter
Reply to  CRD
12 minutes ago

Those are last season’s start lists

CRD
Reply to  Peter
12 minutes ago

Oh ok, didnt know that, thank you

