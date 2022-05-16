Brazilian Freestyler Ana Cecilia Carvalho Commits to DII McKendree University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brazilian swimmer Ana Cecília Carvalho has announced her decision to attend college in the United States and compete at the NCAA level for McKendree University in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at McKendree University. I chose McKendree because of the team atmosphere, great coaches and beautiful, cozy campus! Go bearcats!!!”

Carvalho competes for the Minas Tenis Clube in Belo Horizonte, Brazil where she specializes in the freestyle and butterfly events. Her sister, Giulia Carvalho, also competes collegiately for the University of Miami.

Personal Bests LCM (with SCY conversions):

200 freestyle: 2:05.56 (1:50.23)

400 freestyle: 4:25.49 (4:57.46)

800 freestyle: 9:04.21 (10:09.75)

1500 freestyle: 17:40.28 (17:19.49)

100 butterfly: 1:02.67 (55.19)

200 butterfly: 2:17.01 (2:00.90)

400 IM: 5:03.86 (4:27.95)

Assuming that she can convert her long course times into the short course pool, Carvalho will enter McKendree as one of their top freestylers. In the 200 freestyle, her converted time of 1:50.23 would have led McKendree’s roster by almost 2 seconds last season. In addition, her best time in the 400 freestyle would convert to a 4:57.46 in the 500 freestyle, giving her the second-fastest time on the roster. With her converted times, Carbalho already holds NCAA D2 B-cuts in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1000 freestyle, 1650 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, and 400 IM. She’s also about a second from the Division II A-cut in the 200 butterfly, which stands at a 1:59.37. At the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships, the McKendree women finished 19th overall, scoring 56 points.

Carvalho should also have a huge impact at the conference level. At the 2022 Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships, Carvalho would have placed 2nd in the 200 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 1000 freestyle. She also would have made the A-final of the 500 freestyle, 1650 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 400 IM, giving her plenty of races to pursue at the collegiate level. At that meet, McKendree finished 4th overall in the team standings, with freshman Karley Sonnenberg posting top 3 finishes in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

With her commitment, Carvalho will join Payton Kollmorgen, Jocelyn Zgola, and Natalia Kralova in McKendree’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.