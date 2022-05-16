NCAA Qualifier Luana Alonso of Virginia Tech Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

NCAA qualifier Luana Alonso of Virginia Tech has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Paraguayan Olympian qualified for the 2022 NCAA Championships for Virginia Tech, finishing 30th in the 100 fly individual in a best time of 52.29.

Alonso was one of 9 Hokies swimmers (along with 1 diver) who qualified for the NCAA Championships. That was the most qualifiers in program history.

She finished 12th in the 100 fly at the ACC Championships in 52.53. A week later, she swan at the UNC Last Chance Meet and improved that time to 52.35 – which tied her as the last qualifier into the NCAA Championships in the 100 fly.

Alonso was a bit of an outlier by earning an individual invite to the NCAA Championships, but not having any other “B” cut times to swim additional individual events. In fact, her best 100 yard fly time from her freshman season in Blacksburg was half-a-second better than her best 100 yard free time.

Alonso’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 52.77

200 free – 1:55.02

100 fly – 52.29

200 fly – 2:00.39

Alonso also swam the butterfly leg on Virginia Tech’s 8th-place 400 medley relay at the ACC Championships. She did not swim on their 200 medley relay at that meet.

Internationally, Alonso swam the 100 meter fly at last summer’s Olympic Games. There, she placed 28th in the 100 fly in a time of 1:00.37. She also swam at the Junior Pan American Games, where she won gold in the same event in 1:00.14.

Alonso currently holds 6 Paraguayan Records, mostly in butterfly events, but also in the 50 backstroke in long course. She previously represented her country internationally at several events, including the 2019 World Junior Championships.

She was one of two international swimmers who entered the Transfer Portal for Virginia Tech last week. New Zealander Luan Grobbelaar also went in to the portal. His best finish at the ACC Championships came in the 400 IM, where he placed 18th in a time of 3:49.43.