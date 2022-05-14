2022 Australian Trials Previews: Gap-Filling Needed In Women’s 100 Freestyle

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022

SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Australian Swimming Championships are right around the corner and we’re keeping track of the top storylines heading into the meet. One such storyline is the women’s sprint freestyle turnover. With many of Australia’s top swimmers taking the summer off, a number of spots have opened up for 100 freestyle at World Championships this summer.

The Australian women won gold in the 4×100 freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Games and 3 of the 4 women who swam if the final for the country won’t be racing at this year’s Trials. Legendary sisters Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell, along with 11-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon are not among those entered in the event.

Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell were also Australia’s representatives in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. McKeon took gold in both of the sprints at the Olympics, while Campbell took bronze in the 100. Without 3 of their top sprinters, this meet will give the rest of the field a shot at breaking through.

The Other Relay-ers

In addition to the Campbells and McKeon, Meg Harris, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Madi Wilson raced for Australia on the 4×100 freestyle relay last summer. Harris raced in the final and split a 53.09, while O’Callaghan (53.08) and Wilson (53.10) swam only during prelims.

Both Wilson and Harris dipped under 53 seconds during the ultra-fast 100 freestyle final at the Tokyo Trials last year. Wilson hit a 52.76 for 3rd overall, while Harris hit a 53.92 for 4th. O’Callaghan was a 53.25 for 6th place to earn a spot on the team.

O’Callaghan, however, hit a new PB during the prelims of the 4×100 freestyle when he hit a 53.08. O’Callaghan notably posted a 1:55.11 world junior record in the prelims of the 4×200 freestyle, hitting a 1:55.11, but didn’t get a spot in that event in the final. Her opening split of 1:55.11 was faster than all 3 of the swimmers who had a relay takeover in the final (McKeon – 1:55.31, Wilson – 1:55.62, Leah Neale – 1:55.85).

Each with a PB between 52.76 and 53.08, the trio of relay swimmers who have entered to race this event in Adelaide will be among the favorites to get within the top 6 and they’ll all be gunning for an individual swim in Budapest this summer.

The Return of the Jack

Shayna Jack was one of Australia’s key sprint freestyles for several years. She raced for Australia at the 2017 World Championships and helped the team to silver in the women’s 4×100 freestyle and mixed 4×100 medley, along with bronze in the women’s 4×200 freestyle and 4×100 medley.

Jack also picked up medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2013 and 2015 World Junior Swimming Championships, and the 2018 Pac Pacific Championships.

She qualified to race for Australia at the 2019 World Championships, but right before the meet began she tested positive for Ligandrol, a banned substance. She wound up getting banned from the sport for 24 months from July 2019 – July 2021, meaning that 2022 Worlds is the first major long course meet she’s been eligible for.

Jack showed that she’s ready to race this summer when she threw down a 53.13 100 freestyle to win the event at the New South Wales State Open Championships in March. That swim was among the quickest in the world this year and makes her the 4th seed at Australian Championships.

Jack will be one to watch in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, considering her in-season speed and past consistency racing at the top level of Australian sprinting.

The Best of the Rest

The top 4 entrants seem pretty locked in here considering that only Wilson, Harris, O’Callaghan, and Jack have entered with a sub-54 time. That doesn’t mean, however, that there isn’t potential for someone else to make a move and challenge for a spot on the team.

Ariarne Titmus isn’t racing at the World Championships, but she is entered to race at Trials. She’s on the entry list in the two events she won Olympic gold in 2021 (the 200 and 400 freestyle), but she’s also entered in the 100 freestyle. Her time here a 54.36, has been as fast as a 54.28, and opened with a 55.55 in her fastest-ever 200 freestyle. Titmus has the potential to crack 54 and could be one to watch here.

While she’s not racing at the World Championships, she is expected to race at the Commonwealth Games and might be attempting to nab a spot on the 4×100 freestyle.

Brianna Throssell (54.27) and Leah Neale (54.32) both have Olympic, World Championship, and Commonwealth Games medals to their names, having both raced the 4×200 freestyle in Tokyo. While Neale hasn’t been as focused on the sprints at international meets, Throssell raced butterfly in the women’s and mixed 4×100 medley relays in Tokyo and also made the final in the 200 butterfly.

Both of them will have a shot here at capitalizing on the top-end absences and potentially get themselves onto the 4×100 freestyle relay, or event the event individually, in addition to the other events they contest. Throssell is also entered to race the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, and the 200 freestyle, while Neale is entered in the 200 and 400 freestyles.

We recently outlined some of the most promising up-and-coming Australian swimmers in our “Young Guns to Watch” post. Among those highlighted was 15-year-old, Milla Jansen. Jansen recently swam her first-ever sub-55 100 freestyle when she 54.94 in April to improve upon her 55.05 PB from the month before.

Jansen has seen significant improvement this year, having begun the season with a 56.73 from April 2021. At Australian Olympic Trials last year she finished 42nd overall with a 57.33. Now that she has reached the 54-second barrier she’s showing signs of momentum that could allow her to produce a World Championships-qualifying swim.

Other current outliers that will be racing the 100 at the meet include Holly Barratt (54.84), Abbey Webb (54.44), and Rebecca Jacobson (54.63).