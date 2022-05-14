Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What was the One Time Ryan Lochte Was Nervous Before a Race?

Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills, experience tomorrow’s emerging career opportunities and exceed expectations in their sport or other passion specialization.

Since Childhood, 12x Olympic medalist and SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte was never nervous before his races… except if his college coaches hyped him up about them for days leading up to a dual meet and it was in a 200 fly.

Watch Ryan Lochte earn individual Olympic gold in the 400 IM, beating Michael Phelps and taking the crown at the 2012 London Games.

We went to a very special practice in Geneva, Ohio: a SPIRE Academy Swim Camp featuring SPIRE Ambassador Ryan Lochte.  See it the PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Lochte here.

VikingSteve
24 seconds ago

Wow…. Spire must have paid Lochte and SwimSwam good money for this endless serires!

That being said… I’m enjoying every bit of it 🙂

Rocky Mountain High Dive
32 minutes ago

Smh another Virginia article

