Noblesville’s Sophie Resner Commits to Nearby Butler for 2022

Sophie Resner, a senior at Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana has committed to join Division I Butler University’s class of 2026. Resner is primarily a freestyler and backstroker who does her club swimming with Noblesville Swim Club under head coach Aleks Fansler. She will be staying close to home for school as Butler’s is roughly 20 miles away from Resner’s hometown.

Resner told SwimSwam, “I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Butler University to continue my academic and athletic career. I want to thank all of my friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today.”

Resner’s lifetime bests include:

50 free: 24.72

100 free: 53.85

200 free: 1:56.63

100 back: 58.49

Many of Resner’s lifetime bests come from pre-COVID, as her bests in the 50 and 100 free and the 100 back all came in February of 2020.

Resner projects to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs when she arrives on the campus in the fall. Her lifetime best in the 100 back would tie her for 6th all-time in Butler program history, while her 50, 100 and 200 free all sit just outside the top 10 all-time. Her 200 free would have been fourth on Butler’s roster this year, putting her squarely in contention for a spot on Butler’s 800 free relay, while her 100 back would have also been 4th on Butler’s roster.

Butler finished 6th at the 2022 Big East Championships, and Resner’s arrival should help the Bulldogs this season. Her 100 back projects to score in the C final, though she will have some improvements to make before she is ready to score in her other events. It took a 52.86 to score in the 100 free and a 24.09 in the 50 free.

Resner joins Caroline Zimmer, Olivia Stotts and Megan VanValkenburgh in Butler’s class of 2022.

