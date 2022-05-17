Schooling Wins Fifth Consecutive SEA Games 100 Fly Gold Medal

2021 (2022) SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES

The 2021 (2022) Southeast Asian Games rolled on through day 3 in Hanoi, Vietnam, with 2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore back in the water.

The former University of Texas Longhorn took on the men’s 100m fly race, the event in which he won gold 6 years ago in Rio. Tonight he logged a time of 52.22 to lead a 1-2 Singaporean punch, with his teammate Quah Zheng Wen racking up another piece of hardware with a time of 52.86

Thailand’s Navaphat Wongcharoen rounded out the podium with a mark of 52.98 to establish a new national record in the process.

For Schooling, the 26-year-old has topped the men’s 100m fly podium at the SEA Games since 2013, with tonight’s performance checking in as his 3rd fastest time produced at this typically-biannual competition. His fastest SEA Games mark came in 2017 when he hit a Games Record 51.83 while in 2019 he was 51.84 for the victory.

So far this season, Schooling has put up a solid effort of 52.09 at the Singapore National Qualifier meet last month, a time which easily beat out the 53.12 he put up in Tokyo. to place 44th overall.

Both Quah and Schooling were back at it for the men’s medley relay as the last event of the evening. Quah led off the Singaporean squad in backstroke, followed by Maximilian Ang taking on breaststroke. Schooling raced the fly leg before handing the relay off to Jonathan Tan to seal the deal with a collective time of 3:37.69. Splits were not available at the time of publishing.

After already having won gold here in the men’s 1500m free, the Vietnamese ace Nguyễn Huy Hoàng made some more noise in the men’s 400m free.

Stopping the clock in a time of 3:48.06, Nguyễn not only established a new meet record in the event, but the 21-year-old cracked a new national record en route to topping the podium.

Entering this meet, Nguyễn had been as fast as 3:48.85, a time he produced at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. With tonight’s result, however, he shaved just under a second off of that performance to further creep toward the 3:47 barrier.

The women’s 200m back saw Chloe Isleta put up the fastest time, taking the gold medal in a mark of 2:18.60.

Isleta is the Philippines’ national record holder in the 100m back and her time here in the longer distance inches her nearer to the longstanding record of 2:16.33 that’s been on the books since 2018.

Additional Winners:

Singapore’s Gan Ching Hwee topped the women’s 200m free podium with a time of 2:02.06.

The women's 50m breast saw Singapore's Letitia Sim get it done for gold in 31.43 this evening.

get it done for gold in 31.43 this evening. Trần Hưng Nguyên punched a new Vietnamese national record in the men’s 200m back, hitting 2:01.58 to grab gold.

Swimming Medal Table at the 2022 Southeast Asian Games Through Day 3