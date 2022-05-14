Quah Siblings Reap 4 Medals, Schooling’s Relay DQ’d On SEA Games Day 1

2021 (2022) SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES

The Quah siblings of Singapore wreaked major havoc on day one of the swimming competition at the 2021 (2022) Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The trio of Quah Zheng Wen, Quan Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen collectively hauled away 4 gold medals to kick off the competition, with Jing Wen topping the family with 2 individual golds.

For Zheng Wen’s part, the Cal swimmer produced a time of 54.83 to take the men’s 100m backstroke, successfully defending his SEA Games title from the 2019 edition in the Philippines. There 3 years ago, Zheng Wen turned in a winning time of 53.79, a mark that remains the Singaporean national record in the event.

His sister Ting Wen then topped the women’s 100m free podium, putting up a time of 55.60 to beat her competitors by over a second. The 29-year-old DC Trident ISL member also earned her second consecutive gold in this event, although she was quicker 3 years ago with her meet record-setting 54.74.

Finally, Jing Wen did damage across the women’s 200m fly and 200m IM events, grabbing gold in each with a new national record in the former.

Getting to the wall in a mark of 2:09.52, Jing Wen, formerly of Texas A&M, turned in a new lifetime best. Her outing here overtook the previous national record of 2:10.01 she logged at the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions last year.

In the 200m IM, Jing Wen checked in with a result of 2:15.98 to lead a 1-2 Singaporean punch in the event tonight. Her countrywoman Letitia Sim was behind her in 2:16.61.

While the aforementioned results were positive for Singapore, the nation was dealt one blow on the evening in the form of a relay disqualification.

The foursome of Joseph Schooling, Mikkel Lee, Zheng Wen, and Jonathan Tan originally clinched the men’s 4x100m free relay gold, registering a time of 3:17.19. (Splits not available at the time of publishing).

However, while they were in the midst of giving poolside interviews, the squad was informed that they were in fact DQ’d, rendering Vietnam the gold medalists. Vietnam had gotten to the wall in a time of 3:21.81.

On the disqualification, Singapore’s national head coach Gary Tan said, “I think it’s based out of a technicality. It’s very tough to actually make a protest of the result as well. Even though we’re trying to find a reason and we wanted to make sure that this was not an issue of the technical error,” he said.

“Kudos to the boys. Not a fault of anybody’s; I think there’s something that happens in a competitive environment.”

