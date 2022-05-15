Vietnam Makes Medal Table Move On Day 2 Of SEA Games

2021 (2022) SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES

While day one of swimming action at the 2021 (2022) Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) was dominated by Singapore, mainly the Quah siblings, several other nations got on the board for gold here on day two.

Competing at Mỹ Đình Aquatics Center, Hanoi, Vietnam, Vietnam’s Trần Hưng Nguyên successfully defended his gold medal from 2019 in the men’s 400m IM.

Stopping the clock in a time of 4:18.10, Nguyên led a 1-2 punch for his nation, with teammate Nguyễn Quang Thuấn snagging silver in 4:22.46. Rounding out the top 3 was Indonesia’s Aflah Fadlan Prawira who checked in with a bronze medal-worthy 4:23.43.

For Nguyên, the man’s time resulted in not only a new SEA Games Record but also a new national record. His performance tonight represents his first time ever under the 4:20 threshold, with his 4:18.10 from tonight overtaking his previous national mark of 4:20.65.

Indonesia grabbed gold in the women’s 50m back race, courtesy of Masniari Wolf. Wolf posted a time of 29.21 to get the job done while Jessica Joy Geriane of the Philippines was tonight’s runner-up in 29.35.

Although the official results show Anak Agung Istri Kania Ratih of Indonesia as tonight’s bronze medalist, her time is displayed as 29.21, the same as winner Wolf.

Thailand also put a gold medal in their column with Phiangkhwan Pawapotako reaping the top prize in the women’s 200m breast.

Touching in 2:30.14, Pawapotako beat the field by over a second, with Singapore finishing with the silver and bronze medals. Christie Chue posted 2:31.89 while Letitia Sim also landed on the podium in 2:31.97.

With Joseph Schooling not in the field, his Singaporean teammate Tzen Wei Teong proved too quick for the competition in the men’s 50m fly.

Registering a winning effort of 23.04, Ten snagged a new meet record en route to topping the podium. Next in line was another Singaporean Mikkel Lee who touched in 23.67 while Indonesia’s Glenn Victor Sutanto wrapped up bronze in 24.30.

For perspective, at this meet 3 years ago Tzen took gold in 23.55 over Schooling’s 23.61.

Additional Day 2 Winners:

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 2: