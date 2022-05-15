Twins Catherine and Julia Meisner Commit to Penn State for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sisters Catherine Meisner and Julia Meisner, who hail from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and are seniors at Mount Saint Mary Academy, have committed to swim and study at Penn State University next fall. The twins swim year-round for Greater Somerset County YMCA.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Penn State University! 🤍💙#WeAre”

Catherine Meisner has had a terrific senior year, starting with four PBs she notched at 2021 Speedo Summer Championships-East in August. There, she finaled in the 50 free (28th), 100 free (17th), 200 free (10th), and 400 free (14th) and clocked PBs of 26.71, 57.13, 2:03.10, and 4:21.56. She swam the SCY equivalent of the same events at Winter Juniors East.

In high school season, she won the 200/500 free at the New Jersey Independent Schools State Championships before going on to win the 200 free (1:46.99) and place 3rd in the 500 free (4:52.36) at the NJ Meet of Champions. Next, she won the 50/200/500 free and 200/400 IM, was runner-up in the 100 free, and finished 9th in the 100 fly at the New Jersey Senior Short Course Championships. The following week she was at YMCA Nationals, where she won the 500 free, was runner-up in the 1000 free and placed 3rd in the 200 free and 7th in the 100 free. She also swam the 200 free at U.S. International Team Trials.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.50

100 free – 50.22

200 free – 1:46.55

500 free – 4:48.51

1000 free – 10:01.37

200 IM – 2:02.95

400 IM – 4:20.72

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Penn State University! 🤍💙#WeAre”

Julia Meisner has also steadily improved throughout her senior year. Last summer, she opened long course season with PBs in the 400 free and 100/200 breast. In July, she competed at the YMCA Long Course Festival and was a top-8 finisher in the 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM. She improved her lifetime bests in the 200 free (2:07.83), 200 fly (2:20.62), 200 IM (2:20.04), and 400 IM (5:00.07). She wrapped up the season at Speedo Summer Championships East where she earned best times in the 100 free (59.85) and 100 back (1:06.51) in time trials. In December, she finaled in the 400 IM (14th) at Winter Juniors East.

She won both the 100 fly (55.71) and 200 IM (2:03.49) at the 2022 NJISAA Girls’ State Championships, then came in 3rd and 5th in the respective events at the New Jersey Meet of Champions. At the New Jersey Senior Short Course Championships in March, she was 3rd in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM, 5th in the 100 fly, and 9th in the 100 free. Most recently, she finaled in the 100 fly (13th), 200 fly (13th), 200 IM (15th), and 400 IM (15th) at YMCA Short Course Nationals.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.05

400 IM – 4:20.48

200 fly – 2:02.24

100 fly – 55.17

200 back – 2:02.03

200 free – 1:50.96

Delaney Burns, Krista Marlin, Margaret Mabry, Morgan Bagnall are also committed to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2026.

