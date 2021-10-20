Penn State Grabs Commitment From Distance Freestyler Morgan Bagnall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Bagnall of East Haven, Connecticut has announced her verbal commitment to attend Penn State for the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Penn State University. Thank you to my friends, teammates, coaches and family for all the help and support. Can’t wait to be a nittany lion. #WEARE”

Bagnall is a rising senior at Lauralton Hall High School in Milford, Connecticut. At the club level, she represents Bulldog Swimming, where she is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier. During the Futures meet in Richmond last month, Bagnall was a finalist in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. She also scored in the timed finals of the 800 freestyle and 1500 freestyle, placing 7th in the former of the two events.

Best Times SCY

200 freestyle – 1:50.55

500 freestyle – 4:53.78

1000 freestyle – 10:04.36

1650 freestyle – 16:44.36

With her best times in the distance freestyle events, Bagnall will fit right in with the Penn State distance group. Bagnall’s best time in the 500 freestyle would have ranked 3rd on Penn’s roster last season. In addition, she would have held the second-fastest 1650 freestyle time in the program during the 2020-2021 season, with just over a year left to improve it before arriving on campus. Bagnall also has the strong potential to add the 200 freestyle and 800 freestyle to her line-up, as she would have ranked 5th in the 200 freestyle last season.

At the 2021 Big 10 Championships, the Penn State women finished 10th out of 13 teams. In the distance events, the team was led by Madison Murtagh, who finished 15th overall in the 1650 freestyle. In that event, it took a time of 16:46.73 to score, putting Bagnall slightly under the standard. Bagnall would have been slightly out of scoring range in the 500 freestyle, where it took a 4:50.74 to qualify for finals. Bagnall will overlap one year with Murtagh when she arrives on campus, as Murtagh is currently entering her junior year.

With her commitment, Bagnall is set to join Krista Marlin, Nya Robinson, Julia Meisner, and Catherine Meisner in Penn’s class of 2026.

