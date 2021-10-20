Futures Qualifier, NCSAs Finalist Rachel Soubier Commits to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Soubier from the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club in Maryland has verbally committed to the Pitt Panthers. She is currently a high school senior and is scheduled to join their fall class of 2022.

Soubier, who announced her commitment over the summer, said this:

“SO excited to announce my verbal committment to swim and study at the University of Pittsburgh!!! Huge thanks to my family and friends for all of their support 🙂 I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program, go panthers!💙💛 #h2p“

Soubier is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier and also raced at the 2021 NCSA Junior National Championships. There, her best finish was 33rd place in the 500 free.

The middle distance freestyles are Soubier’s specialty, and she came out of the COVID-19 shutdown firing. At the Potomac Valley site of the 18 & Under Winter Championships, she dropped more than 5 seconds in the 500 free, swimming 4:57.18.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:53.07

500 free – 4:57.81

1000 free – 10:27.11

1650 free – 17:27.59

Soubier will join a training group that is a strength for the Pitt women, and that will be getting even stronger next season: besides Soubier, the Panthers will also bring in Emily Bucaro, who has been 1:51.62 in the 200 free, 4:54 in the 500 free, 10:07 in the 1000, and 17:25 in the 1650 free.

Also in the class of 2022 for Pitt is butterflier Olivia Yoo, backstroker Jenna Charlat, breaststroker Angelina Messina, and breaststroker Jayla Pina. This is developing into a deep and diverse class for the Panthers, who were 10th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.