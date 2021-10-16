Butterflier Olivia Yoo Commits to Pitt Panthers (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Yoo from suburban Detroit, Michigan has verbally committed to the Pitt Panthers. Yoo is at the beginning of her senior year of high school, and will begin at Pitt in the fall of 2022.

Yoo was one of many Michigan swimmers who left the state amid widespread pool closures early in the COVID-19 pandemic. After time spent training with the TAC Titans in North Carolina, she returned in time for the Michigan High School State Championship meet in January.

She returned to Grosse Pointe South High School, which is in Division 2 (the division for middle-sized schools out of 3 Lower Peninsula divisions in Michigan). She swam her individual events as exhibition races, but contributed a 25.03 butterfly split on the school’s fourth-place medley relay and a 52.04 leadoff split on the school’s 400 free relay.

As a sophomore in fall 2019, she finished 2nd in the 200 free and 100 fly at the state meet, and as a freshman in fall 2018 she was 2nd in the 200 free and 4th in the 100 fly.

While she committed to Pitt over the summer, so far this fall she’s been erupting to kick off her final high school season. Two weeks ago, at the Wayne County Championships, she swam a best time of 55.34 in the 100 fly. That followed a big summer drop that saw her go 1:02.51 in the 100 fly in long course at the Geneva, Ohio Sectionals – a time that was 2.4 seconds better than her previous best.

Best Times in Yards (LCM):

100 free – 51.82 (1:00.75)

200 free – 1:51.13 (2:09.97)

100 fly – 55.34 (1:02.51)

200 fly – 2:02.11 (2:19.61)

By comparison, Pitt’s fastest time in the 100 yard fly this season is freshman Beaux Hoffman in 56.92, and their fastest time in the 200 yard fly is freshman Jill Berger in 2:04.57 (their personal bests are 54.9 and 1:58.3, respectively).

The Panthers have a very young butterfly group with upside already, and Yoo will accentuate that next season as the Panthers look to fill out their lineup.

The Pitt women finished 11th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet. They didn’t score any points in either the 100 or 200 fly.

