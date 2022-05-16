2022 Australian Trials Previews: Will McKeown Be The Next Great Back/IM Star?

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022

SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia

LCM (50m)

The Australian Swimming Championships will take place from May 18 – May 22, 2022. We’re prepping for the meet by outlining some of the biggest storylines to watch out for as the Australians vie for a spot on the World Championships roster this summer. Check out the other posts we’ve shared so far:

The two highest-regarded accomplishments in the world of swimming are breaking a world record and winning an Olympic gold medal. Kaylee McKeown has already done both of those things (in fact, she’s won two Olympic golds and has broken 2 world records.

McKeown is leading the way in backstroke right now and could be en route to picking up her first-ever World Championships gold medals at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

What makes McKeown’s trajectory this summer more interesting is her potential, in addition to racing the backstrokes, racing the 200 and 400 IMs. Her entry in these events raises the question: is McKeown on track to become the next greatest backstroke/IMer?

It’s one thing to be in the conversation for the greatest backstroker of her generation, but if McKeown commits to racing all 4 events at Trials and then in Budapest, it will be interesting to see how she fares as a dual-discipline swimmer at Worlds.

The easiest comparison to make here is to the most recent great backstroker/IMer: Katinka Hosszu. For years, Hosszu was a consistent victor in both disciplines (along with in butterfly). She has numerous Olympic gold medals and world records to her name and frequently pulled off podium finishes in the 100/200 back 200/400 IM quadruple.

Katinka Hosszu Backstroke/IM Quads

100 backstroke 200 backstroke 200 IM 400 IM 2016 Olympics Gold Silver Gold Gold 2009 World Championships DNS DNS Bronze Gold 2013 World Championships Withdrew after finishing 2nd in prelims 6th Gold Gold 2015 World Championships Withdrew after finishing 1st in prelims Bronze Gold Gold 2017 World Championships Withdrew after finishing 2nd in prelims Silver Gold Gold 2019 World Championships DNS 8th Gold Gold

Hosszu’s most impressive performance across all three events came in 2016 when she reached the podium in all 4 events and nearly won the lot, missing the 200 backstroke gold by just 0.06 seconds. Hosszu also had the potential to pull off a 4-podium performance at the 2013, 2015, and 2017 World Championships, but she withdrew from the 100 backstroke after prelims. She was in the top 2 all 3 times, however, meaning that she would have been within range for a medal at all of those meets.

Other versatile swimmers that have dominated the backstroke and IM disciplines include Maya DiRado, Elizabeth Beisel, Kirsty Coventry, and Krisztina Egerszegi.

If Kaylee McKeon opts to race these 4 events at Australian Trials, qualifies in all of them, and decides to race all 4 at World Championships, could she beat Hosszu’s medal record from 2016 and win all 4? What will it take for McKeown to cement herself as the greatest backstroke/IM swimmer in history?

If McKeown does all four events, her schedule (excluding relays) would look like this:

Saturday, June 18

Morning: 200 IM prelim

Night: 200 IM final

Sunday, June 19

Morning: 100 backstroke prelim

Night: 100 backstroke semi-final, 200 IM final

Monday, June 20

Morning: Off

Night: 100 backstroke final

Tuesday, June 21

Morning: Off

Night: Off

Wednesday, June 22

Morning: Off

Night: Off

Thursday, June 23

Morning: 200 backstroke prelims

Night: 200 backstroke semi-final

Friday, June 24

Morning: Off

Night: 200 backstroke final

Saturday, June 25

Morning: 400 IM prelim

Night: 400 IM final

The only session where she would have to race more than one individual event in the night session on day 2 where she would need to race the 100 backstroke semi-final and the 200 IM final. That’s not a problem for her in the backstroke considering that she’s the world record-holder. But it might make the 200 IM a bit of a challenge because it would require a quick turnaround before the final. The only event between the 100 backstroke semi and the 200 IM final is the men’s 200 freestyle semi-final.

While it’s not ideal, the conflict is on day 2 of the meet, which makes it slightly more manageable than if it were later on. After the double on night 2, McKeown’s schedule would get more spaced out and would include a 2-day break between the 100 backstroke final and the 200 backstroke prelim. Additionally, the 400 IM wouldn’t start until she would be finished with the other three events.

McKeown has been as fast as a 2:08.19 in the 200 IM and a 4:32.73 in the 400 IM. Those times would have been fast enough for gold and silver, respectively at the Olympics last summer.

We know that McKeown has what takes to win each of the 4 events individually, but it’ll be a tall order considering the level of international talent present in the IMs at the moment. Between double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi, Olympic medalists Emma Weyant and Alex Walsh, juniors Katie Grimes, Leah Hayes, and Summer McIntosh, and Olympic finalists Abbie Wood, Yu Yiting, Sydney Pickrem, among others.

Additionally, while she’s never gotten back to her 2016 peak, Katinka Hosszu did qualify for the final of both of these events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.