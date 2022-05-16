Entry Lists Are Out For Mare Nostrums in Monaco & Barcelona

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

With the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour having been rescheduled in light of the fact that there is now a 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships on the calendar, the first stop from Monaco is fast-approaching.

Slated for Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd, the first meet brings with it a host of talent from around the world, setting up some potentially high-speed showdowns.

As a refresher, the Mare Nostrum tour has been held every year since 1994 (with a two-meet series in the preceding two years). Event winners at each meet receive prize money, and overall series winners are awarded prize money based on having the best overall swim of the series.

Overall series winners (top four men and top four women) share 21,000 Euros (24,000 USD), and each meet gives out a minimum of 20,000 Euros (23,000 USD).

Competition Dates:

MONACO 21/22 May 2022

BARCELONA 25/26 May 2022

CANET EN ROUSSILLON 28/29 May 2022

We’ve linked the entries for both Monaco and Barcelona above, while Canet’s list is still pending.

Of note, we reported how Japan is scheduled to race at the 2nd and 3rd stops, with the nation making its first appearance in 3 years.

Also of note is the fact that Americans Coleman Stewart and Michael Andrew are planning on racing across all 3 stops, while a group of women from Texas, including Olivia Bray, Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, Anna Elendt, and future Longhorn Erin Gemmell, are headed to Barcelona and Canet.

While the University of Texas hasn’t historically raced much at these kind of international series, with new assistant coach Mitch Dalton’s involvement in the US Junior National Team, it’s not a surprise that the Longhorn women are taking a trip to Europe to race.

As for Monaco’s meet specifically, key women’s entrants include Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Sophie Hansson, the Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen, Maaike de Waard and Kim Busch, and Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie and Maria Ugolkova.

Irish NCAA standouts Mona McSharry and Ellen Walshe are among the entrants, as are Canada’s Ingrid Wilm, Africa’s Farida Osman, and Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey.

American gold medalist, Lydia Jacoby is also in the mix along with South African Lara van Niekerk.

On the men’s side, there is an equally impressive talent, with the likes of Florent Manaudou (FRA), Bruno Fratus (BRA), Thom de Boer (NED), and Maxime Grousset (FRA) among the sprinters.

Breaststrokers Joao Gomes, Jr of Brazil and Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands are also entered, as are freestyle aces Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland, Olympic medalist Fernando Scheffer of Brazil, as well as Luc Kroon of the Netherlands.

Then there are the versatile, multi-event stars to the tune of South Africa’s Chad Le Clos, Matt Sates and 17-year-old Pieter Coetzee ready to make some waves.

Look for more Mare Nostrum meet previews over the next coming days.