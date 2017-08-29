FINIS Announces Major Partnership With James Guy

FINIS Inc. is proud to announce a new exciting journey through its partnership with 2017 world champion and 2016 Olympic medalist James Guy.

“I’ve followed James’ progression as an athlete since his World Championship titles in 2015 — I could tell that this kid was just getting started,” said FINIS co-founder and current CEO John Mix. “During the time that I’ve gotten to know James and those around him, it became very clear to me that James was the guy we wanted on Team FINIS. Working with an athlete of James’ caliber I believe will send a strong message to the sport of swimming.”

Both James and FINIS are driven by the values of those around them, and those they inspire. The support of family and friends is something that Guy holds close, and a key factor in choosing #TeamFINIS.

“The tools of the trade are utterly crucial in any sport, and from the minute I met John and the team at FINIS they made it clear they would listen and develop the best in the business — it is what they do,” said Guy when discussing his motivation to join FINIS. “Already, I have had input to their latest technical racing swimwear set to debut in January 2018, and we are now also researching goggle and cap design. FINIS training aids are without peer, so I am really excited about helping develop the full kit that I will race in come Tokyo 2020.”

“When you look through of the sport of swimming, there aren’t many names as hot as James’ right now. The more vital component that we were seeking — a great person and a driven inspiring elite partner — we have that in James, no doubt about it,” said FINIS sports marketing lead CJ Fiala.

Most recently, Guy had a stacked week of racing at the recent FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Following finals in the 200- and 400-meter freestyle, Guy really found his groove in the 100-meter butterfly, setting a British record of 50.67, the third fastest performer ever in a textile suit, claiming the bronze medal in the final. A storming fly leg in the 4×100-meter medley relay helped Great Britain secure the silver medal.

Arguably the biggest highlight of the competition was the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, where Guy anchored Great Britain to a time of 1:43.80 to take the World Championship title. He threw down the third fastest split in history, and the fastest in the entire field by a wide margin, which brought the house down!

In a short amount of time, Guy has amassed an impressive 13 international medals.

“His resume speaks for itself,” said Ross Davenport, a three-time Olympian himself and current FINIS Western Europe manager. “I couldn’t be happier that as a brand we are going to support a more high-quality athlete and person in his run up to 2020.”

“To have direct access to the key decision makers in FINIS is of a huge benefit to me,” said Guy, referring to his relationship with Mix and other company management. “Of course I enjoy offering my insights, but I also enjoy learning from them — not only can I help them, but they can teach me about business and help me grow as an all-around professional athlete.”

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission throughinnovation, high quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Press Release courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.