WATCH: Cesar Cielo Goes 21.7 On 3 Months Of Training

2017 MARIA LENK TROPHY
- Tuesday, May 2nd – Saturday, May 6th
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Prelims: 9:30 AM Rio time / 8:30 AM EST (Saturday at 10:30 / 9:30 AM)
- Finals: 5:30 PM Rio time / 4:30 PM EST (Fri/Sat 7 / 6 PM)
- Long Course (50m)
- Brazilian Selection Meet for 2017 World Championships
- Psych Sheet
- Meet Central / Results
- Live Results
After crushingly missing the Olympics last year on home soil, Brazil’s Cesar Cielo had a solid comeback meet at the Maria Lenk Trophy last week. Cielo competed in the 100 free, 50 fly and 50 free, with his best finish coming in the 50 free where he was 2nd.
In his post-meet interview, Cielo discusses that he reached one of his three goals for the meet, that being going 21.7 in the 50 free. He mentions he can’t be disappointed with his performance on just three months of training, and that if he’s added to the World Championship team he plans to be faster there.
The CBDA has said that the top-8 FINA point swims combined from the Brazil Open in November and the Maria Lenk Trophy will be automatically named to the Worlds team. Though Cielo didn’t quite crack the top-8, a CBDA official has reportedly said he expects 12-16 swimmers to be named to the team.
So the chances that Cielo gets the call to go to Budapest seem likely, given his 50 free ranks him 6th in the world and his place in the 100 free (3rd) puts him in contention to swim the 400 free relay.
In May 2011, Cielo tested positive for the banned substance furosemide. Furosemide is a diuretic often used to help lose weight but it is also a masking agent which may hide the presence of other drugs.
It is near impossible to trust cheaters. I’m glad he didn’t swim in the Rio Olympics. Blood doping is not a victimless crime.
Tom , Cielo is legit. Great to see hom comeback! Don’t forget there’s 2 long course WRs with his name that have been untouchable. Its virtually impossible to hit that kind of speed without a rare combination of technique and ability.
Prediction- gold medal 50freestyle at WCs.
Bit of a misleading headline….. was hoping to actually watch the race.