WATCH: Cesar Cielo Goes 21.7 On 3 Months Of Training

Tuesday, May 2nd – Saturday, May 6th

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prelims: 9:30 AM Rio time / 8:30 AM EST (Saturday at 10:30 / 9:30 AM)

Finals: 5:30 PM Rio time / 4:30 PM EST (Fri/Sat 7 / 6 PM)

Long Course (50m)

Brazilian Selection Meet for 2017 World Championships

After crushingly missing the Olympics last year on home soil, Brazil’s Cesar Cielo had a solid comeback meet at the Maria Lenk Trophy last week. Cielo competed in the 100 free, 50 fly and 50 free, with his best finish coming in the 50 free where he was 2nd.

In his post-meet interview, Cielo discusses that he reached one of his three goals for the meet, that being going 21.7 in the 50 free. He mentions he can’t be disappointed with his performance on just three months of training, and that if he’s added to the World Championship team he plans to be faster there.

The CBDA has said that the top-8 FINA point swims combined from the Brazil Open in November and the Maria Lenk Trophy will be automatically named to the Worlds team. Though Cielo didn’t quite crack the top-8, a CBDA official has reportedly said he expects 12-16 swimmers to be named to the team.

So the chances that Cielo gets the call to go to Budapest seem likely, given his 50 free ranks him 6th in the world and his place in the 100 free (3rd) puts him in contention to swim the 400 free relay.