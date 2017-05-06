Fratus, Cielo Close Out Maria Lenk Trophy With 21.7 50 Frees

Tuesday, May 2nd – Saturday, May 6th

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Prelims: 9:30 AM Rio time / 8:30 AM EST (Saturday at 10:30 / 9:30 AM)

Finals: 5:30 PM Rio time / 4:30 PM EST (Fri/Sat 7 / 6 PM)

Long Course (50m)

Brazilian Selection Meet for 2017 World Championships

Both Bruno Fratus and Cesar Cielo had strong 50 free showings this morning clocking 21.83 and 21.87 respectively, moving them into 6th and 7th in the world. After the race Cielo had said he wanted to go 21.7 in the final, and Fratus added he expected to be much faster at night.

They both performed in the final, as Fratus took the win in 21.70 and Cielo wasn’t far back in 21.79. Fratus takes over the 4th spot in the world rankings, and Cielo now sits 6th. Though neither of those swims will crack the top-8 FINA point rankings among Brazilians, which are to be automatically named to the Worlds team, they’ll likely be added to the team. Reportedly someone from the CBDA has said he expects 12-16 swimmers to go to Budapest.

Check out the other swims from the last session in Rio, including a new South American Record in the 200 breast, below:

Women’s 200 Breast

Macarena Ceballos started off the last session of the meet with a bang, recording a new South American and Argentine Record in the women’s 200 breast. Ceballos touched in 2:26.90, edging out countrywoman Julia Sebastian (2:27.04). Sebastian previously held both records at 2:27.01 set last year.

Brazilian Pamela Souza wasn’t far behind, coming within 0.13 of the Brazilian Record for bronze in 2:27.55. The record of 2:27.42 was set in 2009 by Caroline Mussi.

Men’s 200 Breast

Thiago Simon won his second title of the meet in the men’s 200 breast, well ahead of the field in a time of 2:12.27. Simon’s season best of 2:10.78 from the Brazil Open in November looks to be good enough to book him a ticket to the World Championships.

Felipe Lima, who has all but locked up a Worlds spot in the 100 breast, was just off his morning swim but was still solid for silver in 2:15.17. World Junior eligible Caio Pumputis took 3rd from lane 8 in 2:16.00. His 2:13.95 from earlier this year will book him a ticket to the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis.

Women’s 50 Free

After jumping from 16th to 10th in the world this morning, Etiene Medeiros dropped a little more time to move up one more spot in the women’s 50 free. Medeiros won in 24.73, 0.05 better than the prelim and now sits 9th in the world for 2016-17. Alessandra Marchioro and Graciele Herrmann both had solid drops from the morning as well to finish 2nd and 3rd.

Men’s 50 Free

Along with great swims from Fratus and Cielo, 2016 Olympian Italo Duarte had two consistent showings of 22.08 and 22.12 today to take 3rd. Gabriel Santos (22.21) and Guilherme Baptistella (22.34) both had small drops from prelims to get by veteran Marcelo Chierighini who was 6th in 22.42.

Pedro Spajari took off over three tenths from prelims to win the B-final in 22.43.

Women’s 800 Free

Vivane Jungblut, GNU, 8:34.92 Poliana Okimoto, Unisanta, 8:43.92 Gabriela Ferreira, GNU, 8:51.14

Viviane Jungblut threw down a very solid 8:34.92 to decisively win the women’s 800 freestyle, well under her PB of 8:40.71 set at this meet last year. Poliana Okimoto came in for silver in 8:43.92, and Gabriela Ferreira held off Ana Marcela Cunha for 3rd.

Men’s 1500 Free

Guilherme Costa unloaded the 2nd fastest time in South American history to win decisively in 15:06.35, nabbing the meet record in the process. Costa owns the South American and Brazilian marks of 15:05.23 set a month ago in Santos.

400 IM champ Brandonn Almeida took silver in 15:12.06, just off his 15:11.70 best time from the 2015 Pan Ams. Diogo Villarinho took 3rd, and Lucas Kanieski (15:23.43) was 4th.

Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Unisanta, 4:05.18 Pinheiros, 4:05.83 Fiat/Minas, 4:09.54

Unisanta and Pinheiros were close the entire race, with Daiene Dias‘ 58.35 fly leg the difference maker as she gave Unisanta a full second lead going into freestyle. Alessandra Marchioro (55.36) managed to hold off Manuella Lyrio (54.99).

Fiat/Minas took 3rd, with Macarena Ceballos providing them with the fastest breast split of 1:08.23.

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay

Pinheiros, 3:34.25 Fiat/Minas, 3:37.00 Unisanta, 3:39.83

Pinheiros had a stacked lineup with 100 back winner Guilherme Guido, 100 breast winner Joao Gomes Junior and 100 free champ Gabriel Santos all in the lineup. Guido got them off to a lead in 53.81, and Gomes followed with a 59.50 breaststroke leg. Guilherme Rosolen had a solid 52.76 fly leg, and Santos finished up with a 48.18 free split.

Fiat/Minas wasn’t too far back in 3:37.00, gaining some ground on fly with Henrique Martins (51.42). Felipe Lima wasn’t up to Gomes’ standard tonight, splitting 1:00.97.

Unisanta was 3rd, with 50 fly winner Nicholas Santos putting together a decent 53.44 fly split despite not being known for anything over 50 metres.

Team Race

Men

Fiat/Minas, 1084.0 Pinheiros, 1083.0 Unisanta, 551.5

Trailing by 68 points heading into the final day, Fiat/Minas overcame the deficit to beat Pinheiros by one point. Despite no wins on day 5, they had great depth swims and at least one on the podium in each event. Unisanta took 3rd.

Women

Pinheiros, 926.0 Unisanta, 870.5 Fiat/Minas, 561.0

The Pinheiros women cruised to the win with 926 points, topping Unisanta by 55.5. Fiat/Minas took 3rd.

Combined

Pinheiros, 2499.0 Fiat/Minas, 2075.0 Unisanta, 1912.0

At the end of the day, Pinheiros had too much star power and too much depth, winning the overall meet with 2499 points. Fiat/Minas put up a fight taking 2nd with 2075, holding off Unisanta’s 1912.