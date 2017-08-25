CBDA Says Its Emails Were Hacked, Opens Police Investigation

CBDA, the Brazilian swimming federation, says its private emails were hacked and internal information was publicized last week.

That’s according to reporting from Globo.com, which says the CBDA has opened a police incident requesting an investigation into the matter. Globo reports that last week “corporate emails of collaborators suffered attacks, and, later, internal information ended up becoming public and published in the press,” in a rough translation of the original Portuguese.

The CBDA gave a statement to the press, once again translated from the Portuguese: “We deeply regret this episode and believe in the power of Justice to properly identify and punish those responsible.”

The Brazilian federation has been through a rocky stretch in the past year. Former federation president Coaracy Nunes removed from his post and arrestedwas as part of an investigation into allegations of widespread overbilling, diverted public funds and embezzlement within the federation.

The CBDA elected Miguel Cagnoni as its new president this summer, but the international federation, FINA, said it would not recognize the results of the election unless Brazil brought its governing rules into FINA compliance. That led to another CBDA assembly this week to update its statutes and regain FINA compliance.