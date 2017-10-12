Bakersfield’s Robby Moseley Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal Baptist

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Robby Moseley of Bakersfield, California, has announced his verbal commitment to California Baptist University for 2018-19. Moseley’s sister Stanzi Moseley transferred to Tennessee this fall, after having spent her first year of college at USC.

“I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for California Baptist University starting in the Fall of 2018. I am very excited to be a part of a growing swim program that has recently gained D-I status, and I hope that I can contribute to that growth as a Lancer. CBU’s sense of community and support for their student athletes is outstanding, and I’m confident that their engineering program will challenge me and give me many opportunities to grow as a student.”

Moseley swims for Bakersfield Swim Club, where he specializes in backstroke and IM. He won the 200 back and was 7th in the 100 back at Santa Clara Futures this summer. At NCSA Spring Championship he competed in the 100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 IM, going best times in the 50 back and 100 breast, which he time-trialed. He improved his times across the board during his junior year of high school, and heads to CBU with Winter Juniors cuts or better in the 100/200 back and 200 IM.

Cal Baptist is in its last year of transition from Division II to Division I and is hoping to leave the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on a high note, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning team titles at their last RMAC championships. The Lancers will tranisition to Division I and the Western Athletic Conference in 2018-19.

Short Course Times:

100 back – 50.54

200 back – 1:48.70

200 IM – 1:50.19

Long Course Times:

100 back – 58.88

200 back – 2:06.75

200 IM – 2:07.35

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].