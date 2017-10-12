Back/Fly/IMer Callie Dickinson Hands Georgia Bulldogs their 8th Verbal

Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Callie Dickinson has announced via social media that she will be joining the Bulldogs at the University of Georgia next fall. Dickinson will enter the UGA class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Addison Kelly, Caroline Aikins, Dakota Luther, Eva Merrell , Madison Homovich, Olivia Carter, and Tatum Smith.

“So excited announce my verbal commitment and further my academic and swimming career at the University of Georgia!! Can’t wait for the years to come! Go dawgs ❤️🐾❤️”

Dickinson is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Norfolk Academy and TIDE Swimming. She specializes mainly in backstroke and butterfly, but is highly versatile and could develop in any number of directions for the Bulldogs. She had an outstanding 2016, making the semifinals of the 200 back at Olympic Trials and earning an invite to 2017 USA Swimming National Select Camp.

Nearly all her best short course yards time come from the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup, where she won the 100 fly, was runner-up in the 200 back and 200 fly, and placed 3rd in the 100 back, 5th in the 200 IM, 9th in the 200 free, 14th in the 50 free, and 18th in the 200 breast. At 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships in East Meadow, New York, she was 8th in the 200 back, 15th in the 100 fly, and 16th in the 100 back; she also competed in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Top times:

100 back – 54.37

200 back – 1:56.07

100 fly – 54.14

200 fly – 1:59.02

200 IM – 2:01.87

400 IM – 4:16.18

So excited announce my verbal commitment and further my academic and swimming career at the University of Georgia!! Can't wait for the years to come! Go dawgs ❤️🐾❤️ A post shared by calliedickinson (@calliedickinson) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].