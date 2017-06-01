Georgia’s C/O 2018 Fly Group Stacks Up with Commitment from #11 Dakota Luther

Texas-based Dakota Luther, SwimSwam’s #11 recruit in the class of 2018, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the Georgia Bulldogs. Luther is a high-caliber fly/freestyler for Austin Swim Club, and will head to UGA after graduating from Westlake High School next spring.

Luther is the 2nd swimmer among the top 20 recruits to commit to Georgia thus far, as she’ll be joining fellow butterfly standout Olivia Carter. She’ll also be training alongside Ruby Martin, an honorable mention in the top 20 recruit rankings, who also specializes in butterfly.

On her commitment:

“I chose the University of Georgia because I believe that the environment throughout campus will allow me to succeed in the pool and in the classroom. The coaches genuinely care about each person, not only as athletes, but as people as well. I quickly fell in love with the supportive atmosphere of the team and how close they all are. The campus is absolutely beautiful with many exciting things to do and see. I look forward to working towards studying to be a Physician’s Assistant through UGA Academics.”

Luther has won several titles at the Texas 6A State Championships, including golds in the 200 free and 100 fly from the 2017 meet. In 2016, she won gold in the 200 free and 500 free. She also has a long list of achievements at the junior national level, having won both butterflies at last summers Speedo Junior Nationals.

Luther’s Top Times:

100 Fly- 52.27

200 Fly- 1:55.07

100 Free- 49.85

200 Free- 1:45.68

500 Free- 4:44.27

UGA should immediately benefit from having Luther on their squad at SECs and NCAAs. Her times are fast enough to have made the championship final in both butterflies and the 200 free, as well as the B final in the 500 free, at the 2017 SEC Championships. She’s also fast enough to have scored in the 200 fly at the 2017 NCAA meet, and is just over a tenth shy of what it took to score in the 100 fly.