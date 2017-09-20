3x Georgia 6A State Champ Tatum Smith Opts to Give Verbal to Bulldogs

The University of Georgia women’s swimming and diving team has managed to hang on to the state’s most prolific sprint champion, Tatum Smith, who announced today that she had verbally committed to the Bulldogs for 2018-19.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Georgia. go dawgs!!! ❤️🐾”

In three years of high school swimming, Smith has collected three Georgia state titles in the 50 free. As a freshman at Johns Creek High School, she won the Class 6A 50 free in 23.38 and was 11th in the 100 fly. The following year she claimed the title in 23.25 and finished 4th in the 100 free. At the 2017 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet, she threw down another 23.25 for her third consecutive crown, and won the consols of the 100 free with 51.43, the 5th-fastest time in the meet. She also swam fly on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and contributed a leg on the 5th-place 200 free relay.

Smith swims year-round with Dynamo Swim Club. At 2016 Winter Junior Nationals East she competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly, swam legs on Dynamo’s 200 free, 400 free, and 800 free relays, and anchored both medley relays. She wrapped up this summer’s long course season at Athens Sectionals, where she finaled in the 50 free (28th), 100 free (27th), 100 fly (26th), and 200 IM (31st).

Smith will join fellow verbal commits Dakota Luther, Madison Homovich, and Olivia Carter in the University of Georgia class of 2022.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.98

100 free – 50.17

200 free – 1:49.98

50 fly – 26.54

100 fly – 56.09

200 IM – 2:04.93

