Winter Juniors 200 Fly Champ Olivia Carter Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia

Olivia Carter has announced via social media that she will swim for the University of Georgia beginning with the 2018-19 season. Carter hails from Jamestown, North Carolina, where she is homeschooled and a USA Swimming Scholastic All-America Team member.

“I chose Georgia because I feel like I can achieve my absolute best in the classroom and in the pool. Georgia’s swimming legacy is unmatched and I can’t wait to be a part of it!! Go Dawgs!”

Carter swims for Enfinity Aquatic Club, specializing in butterfly. She competed at 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100m fly and 200m fly. Six months later she was crowned Winter Junior Nationals East champion in the 200y fly (1:55.78). She was also runner-up in the 100 fly, finished in the top 8 of the 100 back and 200 back, and won the consolation in the 200 IM.

Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 1:55.78

100 fly – 52.65

50 fly – 24.56

200 IM – 1:57.92

200 back – 1:57.24

100 back – 53.94

50 free – 23.76

Carter will join the University of Georgia class of 2022 with fellow commit Madison Homovich.

I'm honored and delighted to announce my verbal commitment to swim at University of Georgia!! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/rzXhRbok1v — Olivia Carter (@carterswims13) May 22, 2017

