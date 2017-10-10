Lady Bulldogs Receive Verbal From All-American Diver Addison Kelly

Jefferson High School’s Addison Kelly has verbally committed to dive as a member of the University of Georgia’s Swimming and Diving Class of 2022. This past summer, Kelly competed at AAU Nationals and finished in the top-ten of all four of her events. She placed sixth (6th) in the individual one-meter springboard and tenth (10th) in the individual three-meter springboard, as well as third (3rd) in the three-meter synchro and ninth (9th) in the one-meter synchro. Both of Kelly’s individual diving performances garnered her All-American honors.

Kelly, who already trains out of Georgia’s Gabrielsen Natatorium, will feel right at home the next four years in their diving well.

Kelly announced her verbal commitment via her Twitter account:

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to dive at the University of Georgia! Can't wait to be a Dawg🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/4BbK8wk0yN — Addi K (@AddisonKelly17) October 9, 2017

Kelly will join a strong corps of young and talented divers in Athens, Georgia. Current sophomore Freida Lim (who transferred from Clemson) is a national champion from Singapore, and current sophomore McKensi Austin finished top-ten on the individual three-meter at last year’s SECs as a freshman. Kelly will also have one year of overlap with Madison Duvall, who is a Zone B qualifier in both the one-meter and three-meter springboards.

