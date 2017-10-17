2x NC State Champ Robbie Epler Announces Verbal to South Carolina

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Robbie Epler has announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina for 2018-19. His future teammates in the USC class of 2022 will be verbal commits Coleman Kramer, Garrison Johnson, Grayson Schroering, Mitchell Gariepy, Nathan Walton, and Phil Costin.

“Thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at the University of South Carolina! I want to thank my Family, Friends🗻, and Coaches who helped me get to this point. #SpursUp #GoCocks 🐔🐔”

Epler swims for Concord High School and SwimMAC Carolina. He is the reigning North Carolina 3A state champion in the 100 free, and runner-up in the 200 free. At the 2017 3A State NCHSAA Championships he claimed the 100 free title with 46.35 and missed the 200 free by .02, touching second in 1:41.03. He also anchored the Concord medley relay in 20.82 and the 400 free relay in 46.47. A year ago he won the state title in the 50 free (21.48) and placed third in the 100 free (47.58).

In club swimming, Epler notched personal bests in the 100 free and 100 fly this summer at Athens Sectionals, and in the 50 back at Charlotte Ultraswim. He updated all his short-course times at Greensboro Sectionals in March.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:39.28

100 free – 45.65

50 free – 21.14

100 fly – 50.07

Robbie Epler of north senior 1 has given his verbal commitment to swim for the South Carolina Gamecocks! Congratulations Robbie!! #swimmaccarolina A post shared by SwimMAC Carolina (@swimmac_1977) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

