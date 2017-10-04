Cal Men, Stanford Women Top Pre-Season CSCAA Polls

The votes are in for the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) / TYR pre-season polls, and the Cal men and Stanford women find themselves atop the heap. CSCAA-member coaches compile rankings of the top 25 Swimming & Diving teams in the nation for both men and women, with rankings coming out bi-weekly.

Check out the rankings below:

Men

Rank Team Points
1 California 268
2 Texas 244
3 Stanford 241
4 Florida 238
5 NC State 236
6 Indiana 228
7 Louisville 187
T-8 Arizona State 186
T-8 Georgia 186
10 Auburn 172
11 USC 158
12 Michigan 150
13 Alabama 110
14 Ohio State 99
15 Texas A&M 93
16 South Carolina 78
17 Notre Dame 73
18 Tennessee 72
19 Virginia Tech 62
20 Florida State 56
21 Minnesota 47
22 Virginia 45
23 Missouri 34
24 Arizona 25
T-25 Wisconsin 22
T-25 Harvard 22

Women

Rank Team Points
1 Stanford 249
2 California 235
3 Texas 224
4 Georgia 221
5 Texas A&M 198
6 Michigan 194
7 USC 191
8 NC State 184
9 Louisville 172
10 Indiana 163
11 Missouri 132
12 Wisconsin 122
13 Virginia 113
14 Tennessee 111
15 Auburn 110
15 Kentucky 110
17 Minnesota 91
18 Florida 86
19 Ohio State 64
20 Duke 59
21 UCLA 41
22 North Carolina 39
23 Florida State 37
24 Arizona 28
25 Notre Dame 24

Compared to our pre-season Power Rankings, released recently, there are quite a few differences. For the men, we have Stanford back in 7th compared to 3rd here. We also have USC (5th) and Alabama (9th) in the top-10, while they have Louisville (7th) and Auburn (10th) instead. The Cardinals and Tigers are 12th and 15th respectively in our rankings. Check them out here.

On the women’s side we actually have the same teams in the top-10, with the biggest difference being Texas A&M (3rd for us, 5th CSCAA) and Texas in opposite positions in the top-5.

Check out the CSCAA release here. The next polls will be released on October 24th, and you can go to this link to keep tabs on all the updates.

