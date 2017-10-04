Cal Men, Stanford Women Top Pre-Season CSCAA Polls

The votes are in for the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) / TYR pre-season polls, and the Cal men and Stanford women find themselves atop the heap. CSCAA-member coaches compile rankings of the top 25 Swimming & Diving teams in the nation for both men and women, with rankings coming out bi-weekly.

Check out the rankings below:

Men

Rank Team Points 1 California 268 2 Texas 244 3 Stanford 241 4 Florida 238 5 NC State 236 6 Indiana 228 7 Louisville 187 T-8 Arizona State 186 T-8 Georgia 186 10 Auburn 172 11 USC 158 12 Michigan 150 13 Alabama 110 14 Ohio State 99 15 Texas A&M 93 16 South Carolina 78 17 Notre Dame 73 18 Tennessee 72 19 Virginia Tech 62 20 Florida State 56 21 Minnesota 47 22 Virginia 45 23 Missouri 34 24 Arizona 25 T-25 Wisconsin 22 T-25 Harvard 22

Women

Rank Team Points 1 Stanford 249 2 California 235 3 Texas 224 4 Georgia 221 5 Texas A&M 198 6 Michigan 194 7 USC 191 8 NC State 184 9 Louisville 172 10 Indiana 163 11 Missouri 132 12 Wisconsin 122 13 Virginia 113 14 Tennessee 111 15 Auburn 110 15 Kentucky 110 17 Minnesota 91 18 Florida 86 19 Ohio State 64 20 Duke 59 21 UCLA 41 22 North Carolina 39 23 Florida State 37 24 Arizona 28 25 Notre Dame 24

Compared to our pre-season Power Rankings, released recently, there are quite a few differences. For the men, we have Stanford back in 7th compared to 3rd here. We also have USC (5th) and Alabama (9th) in the top-10, while they have Louisville (7th) and Auburn (10th) instead. The Cardinals and Tigers are 12th and 15th respectively in our rankings. Check them out here.

On the women’s side we actually have the same teams in the top-10, with the biggest difference being Texas A&M (3rd for us, 5th CSCAA) and Texas in opposite positions in the top-5.

Check out the CSCAA release here. The next polls will be released on October 24th, and you can go to this link to keep tabs on all the updates.