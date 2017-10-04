Cal Men, Stanford Women Top Pre-Season CSCAA Polls

The votes are in for the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) / TYR pre-season polls, and the Cal men and Stanford women find themselves atop the heap. CSCAA-member coaches compile rankings of the top 25 Swimming & Diving teams in the nation for both men and women, with rankings coming out bi-weekly.
Check out the rankings below:
Men
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|California
|268
|2
|Texas
|244
|3
|Stanford
|241
|4
|Florida
|238
|5
|NC State
|236
|6
|Indiana
|228
|7
|Louisville
|187
|T-8
|Arizona State
|186
|T-8
|Georgia
|186
|10
|Auburn
|172
|11
|USC
|158
|12
|Michigan
|150
|13
|Alabama
|110
|14
|Ohio State
|99
|15
|Texas A&M
|93
|16
|South Carolina
|78
|17
|Notre Dame
|73
|18
|Tennessee
|72
|19
|Virginia Tech
|62
|20
|Florida State
|56
|21
|Minnesota
|47
|22
|Virginia
|45
|23
|Missouri
|34
|24
|Arizona
|25
|T-25
|Wisconsin
|22
|T-25
|Harvard
|22
Women
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Stanford
|249
|2
|California
|235
|3
|Texas
|224
|4
|Georgia
|221
|5
|Texas A&M
|198
|6
|Michigan
|194
|7
|USC
|191
|8
|NC State
|184
|9
|Louisville
|172
|10
|Indiana
|163
|11
|Missouri
|132
|12
|Wisconsin
|122
|13
|Virginia
|113
|14
|Tennessee
|111
|15
|Auburn
|110
|15
|Kentucky
|110
|17
|Minnesota
|91
|18
|Florida
|86
|19
|Ohio State
|64
|20
|Duke
|59
|21
|UCLA
|41
|22
|North Carolina
|39
|23
|Florida State
|37
|24
|Arizona
|28
|25
|Notre Dame
|24
Compared to our pre-season Power Rankings, released recently, there are quite a few differences. For the men, we have Stanford back in 7th compared to 3rd here. We also have USC (5th) and Alabama (9th) in the top-10, while they have Louisville (7th) and Auburn (10th) instead. The Cardinals and Tigers are 12th and 15th respectively in our rankings. Check them out here.
On the women’s side we actually have the same teams in the top-10, with the biggest difference being Texas A&M (3rd for us, 5th CSCAA) and Texas in opposite positions in the top-5.
Check out the CSCAA release here. The next polls will be released on October 24th, and you can go to this link to keep tabs on all the updates.
